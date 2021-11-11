The Week 10 NFL schedule features an intriguing mix of non-divisional battles peppered with division rivalries that could have a major impact on the NFL playoff picture. Two AFC West rivals will collide on Sunday Night Football when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs battle Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Elsewhere in the AFC, a pivotal matchup unfolds when Mac Jones and the New England Patriots host Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots enter Sunday's showdown as 2.5-point favorites according to the latest Week 10 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Raiders enter their division rivalry against the Chiefs as 2.5-point underdogs at home, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week. All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

Top Week 10 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Bills (-12) cover the spread against the Jets. Buffalo was the biggest loser of Week 9 following its 9-6 defeat at Jacksonville and waited until the closing minutes of its previous game against Miami to cover as a 15-point favorite in Week 8.

This week against a division opponent, and presumably seething after a catastrophic loss to the Jaguars, the Bills should shred the Jets. Buffalo has one win and one push against the spread after its two previous losses this season. However, even after their loss to the Jaguars, the Bills still have the best pass defense and third-best run defense in the league.

SportsLine's model predicts that New York quarterbacks will finish with fewer than 200 yards passing, while Jets running back Michael Carter will have just 52 yards on the ground as Buffalo rebounds for a win by at least two scores.

Another one of the model's Week 10 NFL predictions: The Broncos (-2.5) cover against the Eagles at home. Denver pulled off a massive upset on the road against the Dallas Cowboys last week, winning 30-16. Rookie running back Javonte Williams had a field day against Dallas' defense, recording 17 carries for 111 yards. Fellow running back Melvin Gordon also had a strong showing, rushing 21 times for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off a 27-24 defeat at home against the Chargers. Philadelphia has now lost three of its last four games, and the Eagles have struggled mightily on the road. In fact, the Eagles are just 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 road games.

The model is predicting that Denver's backfield tandem of Gordon and Williams will eclipse 100 rushing yards, while Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick combine for over 170 receiving yards, helping the Broncos cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The under (45.5) also has value in this matchup since it hits well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

Week 10 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Thursday, Nov. 11

Ravens at Dolphins (+7.5, 46.5)

Sunday, Nov. 14

Jaguars at Colts (-10.5, 47.5)

Browns at Patriots (-2.5, 45.5)

Falcons at Cowboys (-9, 54.5)

Bills at Jets (+12, 47.5)

Saints at Titans (-3, 44.5)

Buccaneers at Washington (+9.5, 51.5)

Lions at Steelers (-9, 42.5)

Vikings at Chargers (-3, 53)

Panthers at Cardinals (-10.5, 44)

Seahawks at Packers (-3, 49.5)

Eagles at Broncos (-2.5, 45.5)

Chiefs at Raiders (+2.5, 51.5)

Monday, Nov. 15

Rams at 49ers (+4, 49)