The No. 1 seeds in the 2025 NFL playoff bracket will get their postseasons started during the Divisional Round NFL schedule. Since seeding was implemented in 1975, No. 1 seeds have won 26 Super Bowls, while no other seed has more than 10 victories. Thus, it's no surprise that the latest Divisional Round NFL odds heavily favor Kansas City and Detroit. Chiefs vs. Texans (+8.5, 41.5) and Lions vs. Commanders (-9.5, 55.5) both have the largest Divisional Round NFL spreads of the four Divisional Round NFL matchups. Texans running back Joe Mixon is questionable with an ankle injury, while Lions running back David Montgomery could return from a knee injury and play for the first time in a month.

As for the No. 2-seeds, one is favored and one is an underdog. Eagles vs. Rams has Philadelphia as a six-point home favorite, while Bills vs. Ravens has Buffalo as a one-point home underdog. Ravens receiver Zay Flowers has not practiced this week with a knee injury. Three of the four Divisional Round NFL games are rematches from the regular season, which could affect your NFL betting strategy, but how large of a role should that have on your NFL playoff picks? All of the Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Divisional Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Top Divisional Round NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Divisional Round NFL picks is that the Eagles (-6, 44) cover the spread at home against the Rams. Philly easily handled the Rams, 37-20, on the road in Week 12, the largest home loss for the Rams since the start of 2023. Now, the Rams have to fly cross-country on a short week and face an Eagles team that ran for 314 yards in that Week 12 matchup. Run defense was, and still is, an issue for L.A. which ranks 26th in yards per rush allowed and has given up over 5.0 yards per carry over its last three games combined.

The extra day of rest shouldn't be overlooked for Philadelphia, which played on Sunday, while the Rams played on Monday night. Since the 2022 season, the Eagles are 6-3 against the spread (66.7%) with a rest advantage, and just four teams have a better cover rate than Philly over that span. Meanwhile, the Rams have covered in just six of 17 games as a road underdog since 2022.

SportsLine's advanced model expects a similar scene to unfold on Sunday as what took place in the teams' first matchup as the Eagles are projected to rush for well over 160 yards. On the other side of the ball, the Philadelphia pass defense that ranks No. 1 in the league will throttle Matthew Stafford as he fails to reach 200 yards. With that, the model has Philadelphia prevailing versus the spread almost 60% of the time. It also says the Over hits in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Divisional Round NFL betting odds, lines, live spreads, scores

