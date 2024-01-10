Three of the showdowns on the Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule are rematches from the regular season. Browns vs. Texans (+2.5), Chiefs vs. Dolphins (+4) and Eagles vs. Buccaneers (+3) all see the teams that won the regular-season matchups also favored per the latest Super Wild Card Weekend NFL odds. Cleveland and Houston had the most recent meeting after they just played in Week 16, a 36-22 Browns win, but C.J. Stroud (concussion) did not dress for that contest.

Stroud is the only rookie QB starter in the 2024 NFL playoffs, while 38-year-old Joe Flacco is the most seasoned quarterback still standing. Will youth or experience prevail, and how should the regular-season games between playoff teams influence your Super Wild Card Weekend NFL bets? All of the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Wild Card Weekend NFL picks now.

One of the model's strongest Super Wild Card Weekend picks is that the 4-seed Buccaneers (+3) cover the spread at home on Monday night against the No. 5 Eagles. Philadelphia is limping into the 2024 NFL playoffs as losers of five of its last six games. Turnovers are a big reason for the Eagles' decline, as they haven't won the turnover battle in each of their last seven games. Meanwhile, that vaunted pass rush -- which registered the third-most sacks in NFL history last year with 70 -- has just 13 sacks over the last eight games.

That lack of a pass rush is a big reason why Philadelphia ranks 30th in scoring defense. That will give Baker Mayfield all the time in the world to find Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are just one of three WR duos with at least 1,000 receiving yards. The Eagles are also one of those teams, but DeVonta Smith (ankle) didn't play in Week 18, while A.J. Brown (knee) left early due to injury. Thus, it appears Tampa has the edge in the passing game, especially considering the softer defense it gets to face compared to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

The model has Tampa scoring more than its season average, while Philadelphia scores nearly four points fewer than what it averaged. With that, the Buccaneers cover as 2.5-point favorites well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, Jan. 13

Browns at Texans (+2.5, 44.5)

Dolphins at Chiefs (-4, 44.5)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Steelers at Bills (-10, 36)

Packers at Cowboys (-7.5, 50.5)

Rams at Lions (-3, 51.5)

Monday, Jan. 15

Eagles at Buccaneers (+3, 43.5)