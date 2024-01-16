The two top seeds in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket will begin their Super Bowl pursuits during the Saturday portion of the Divisional Round NFL schedule. The AFC's No. 1 seed in Baltimore will host the Texans in a rematch of Week 1, which was both won and covered by the Ravens. Baltimore was a 9.5-point favorite back then and a nine-point favorite in the latest Divisional Round NFL lines. In the NFC, the top-seeded 49ers will host the Packers in what will make history as soon as the game kicks off. It will be the 10th postseason matchup between the two franchises, giving it sole possession of the most all-time.

The Niners are favored by 10 points in the latest Divisional Round NFL odds. Both San Francisco and Baltimore lost their last games in Week 18 in which they rested their starters. Will rest help them in the 2024 NFL playoffs, or does rust make them ones to fade with Divisional Round NFL bets? All of the Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Divisional Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Divisional Round 2024 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Divisional Round NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Divisional Round NFL picks is that the Bills (-2.5) cover the spread at home versus the Chiefs on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. While the Chiefs easily handled the fair-weather Dolphins in frigid temperatures in the Wild Card Round, Kansas City didn't exactly look impressive in doing so. Its offense, which has underperformed all year, struggled in the red zone, going 2 for 6. That came versus a Miami defense which ranks 28th in redzone defense and 22nd in scoring defense, while Buffalo's unit is 19th in the redzone and fourth in scoring defense.

The Bills defeated the Chiefs 20-17 in Week 14, with that came taking place in Kansas City. However, the Bills' offense is a different juggernaut at Highmark Stadium as the team is averaging 5.3 more points per game in home games this season versus true road games. The Bills also have the momentum advantage, in that they're riding a six-game win streak, and they boast a stellar 7-2 against-the-spread record against teams that win over 55% of their games. The advanced model from SportsLine has Buffalo (-2.5) covering well over 50% of the time, with the model also backing the Over (46). See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Divisional Round NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Divisional Round NFL schedule, and it's also revealed two coveted A-rated picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated picks should you make right now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Divisional Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Saturday, Jan. 20

Texans at Ravens (-9, 45)

Packers at 49ers (-10, 50)

Sunday, Jan. 21

Buccaneers at Lions (-6, 48.5)

Chiefs at Bills (-2.5, 46)