Two first-ballot Hall of Famers will square off when Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady enters Sunday's showdown in the 2021 NFL Playoffs having thrown the most touchdown passes in league history (581), but Brees and the Saints have dominated the Buccaneers this season. The Saints started their season with a convincing 34-23 win at home in Week 1 and followed that up with a dominant 38-3 victory at Tampa Bay in November.

New Orleans is a three-point favorite according to the latest Divisional Round NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Will Brady and the Buccaneers get revenge on Sunday or should you back Brees and the Saints to cover one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week? All of the 2021 Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 Divisional Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Divisional Round NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the Divisional Round

One of the top Divisional Round NFL picks the model recommends: The Saints (-3) cover against the Buccaneers in an NFC Divisional Round matchup.

The Saints have dominated their NFC South rivals over the years, winning seven of their last 10 meetings against the Buccaneers. New Orleans is also 5-0 in its last five games against Tampa Bay.

The Saints also enter Sunday's showdown having won six of their last seven games at home. Running back Alvin Kamara has been strong, finishing the regular season with 932 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Last week against the Bears, Kamara racked up 99 rushing yards and a touchdown while also securing two catches for 17 yards.

New Orleans' offense also received a huge boost last week with the return of Michael Thomas. The big-bodied receiver hauled in five receptions for 73 yards and a score in his first start since Dec. 13. SportsLine's model is calling for New Orleans to score almost 30 points as the Saints cover more than 50 percent of the time. That also helps the over (52) clear as the teams combine for 53 total points.

How to make Divisional Round NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the NFL Divisional Round schedule and has identified an underdog that wins outright. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Divisional Round? And which underdog wins outright? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for the Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 16

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 45.5)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -6.5 Bet Now

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills (-2, 50)

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -2.5 Bet Now

Sunday, Jan. 17

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 56)

Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -10 Bet Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (-3, 52)