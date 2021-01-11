Underdogs performed well during Wild Card Weekend, going 4-2 against the spread as the 2021 NFL Playoffs got underway. The Cleveland Browns wrapped the weekend up by knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37, with that outright upset staying within the five-point spread with a ton of room to spare. Eight teams remain and the Divisional Round NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook have been revealed. The latest Divisional Round NFL spreads for the NFC playoff bracket list the Packers at -7 against the Rams, while Saints are -3 against the Buccaneers.

In the AFC playoff bracket, the Bills are -2.5 against the Ravens and the Chiefs are the biggest favorites of the week at -9.5 against the Browns. Where are the best values for NFL bets as the Divisional Round 2021 approaches? All of the 2021 Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 Divisional Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Divisional Round NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in.

Top NFL predictions for the 2021 Divisional Round

One of the top Divisional Round NFL picks the model recommends: The Saints (-3) cover against the Buccaneers in an NFC Divisional Round matchup on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The Bucs struggled to oust the Washington Football Team during Wild Card Weekend. Backup Taylor Heinicke threw for over 300 yards and a score as Washington kept it competitive well into the fourth quarter and ultimately stayed within the spread (+10). New Orleans, meanwhile, took care of business against the Bears, winning 21-9 and picking up the cover of the 10.5-point spread.

New Orleans was 2-0 both straight-up and against the spread against Tom Brady and the Bucs this year. SportsLine's model is calling for the Saints to again pick up the win and cover. Alvin Kamara accounts for around 100 scrimmage yards, while Drew Brees throws two touchdowns in the simulations. New Orleans covers over 50 percent of the time, while the over 51.5 has value since the simulations are projecting 53 total points.

How to make 2021 Divisional Round NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the NFL Divisional Round schedule and has identified an underdog that wins outright.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Divisional Round? And which underdog wins outright? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below



NFL odds, matchups for the 2021 NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 16

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (-7, 46)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 50)

Sunday, Jan. 17

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 56)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (-3, 51.5)