The 2021 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round. Of the four games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, two feature NFL spreads of a field goal or less. The Bills are two-point home favorites over the Ravens on Saturday in the latest Divisional Round NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook after both teams had to scrap their way to a win last week. Meanwhile, the Saints are three-point favorites over the Buccaneers on Sunday in the latest NFL Vegas lines.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Chiefs are the biggest favorites of the week at 10 points against the Browns on Sunday. The Packers will kick off the Divisional Round NFL schedule as 6.5-point favorites over the Rams according to the latest NFL Vegas odds from William Hill Sportsbook. All of the 2021 Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 Divisional Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest 2021 Divisional Round NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for the Divisional Round

One of the top Divisional Round NFL picks the model recommends: The Saints (-3) cover against the Buccaneers in an NFC Divisional Round matchup on Sunday.

After being taken to overtime by the Bears in Week 8, the Saints' defense dominated in their own building to give New Orleans a convincing 21-9 win in the rematch. Chicago had averaged 144.2 yards rushing over its final six regular-season games but only managed 48 against the stout Saints front. Sheldon Rankins, Cameron Jordan, David Onyemata, Trey Hendrickson, Malcom Brown and Shy Tuttle helped bottle up David Montgomery.

The Saints outscored the Buccaneers 74-26 in their first two matchups of the season, with Alvin Kamara scoring three touchdowns despite only managing 115 yards from scrimmage. The model predicts that the Buccaneers will be held to well under 100 yards rushing, while Kamara gets into the end zone as New Orleans covers in over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Divisional Round NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the NFL Divisional Round schedule and has identified an underdog that wins outright. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the 2021 NFL Divisional Round? And which underdog wins outright? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below, then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for the Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 16

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 45.5)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -6.5 Bet Now

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills (-2, 50)

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -2.5 Bet Now

Sunday, Jan. 17

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 56)

Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -10 Bet Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (-3, 52)