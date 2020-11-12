The New Orleans Saints made a statement to the league last week when they cruised to a dominant 38-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints will try to carry that momentum into their Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The latest Week 10 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook list New Orleans as a nine-point favorite, but which side should you back in your NFL picks?

Meanwhile, Tom Brady and the Bucs will look to bounce back when they visit the Carolina Panthers in another NFC South clash. Tampa Bay is listed as a 5.5-point road favorite in the latest NFL spreads, but where is the value in those NFL betting lines? And which NFL Vegas spreads should you target for your Week 10 NFL bets? All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,600 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's off to a strong 16-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 10 on an incredible 112-73 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 10 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 10

One of the top Week 10 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Bills (+2) stay within the spread against the Cardinals. After scoring 18 or fewer points in three of their last four games, Buffalo's offense exploded against the Seahawks, scoring 44 en route to an easy win. Quarterback Josh Allen had a field day against Seattle, throwing for 415 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, the Bills will look to keep the momentum rolling against a Cardinals squad that is coming off a 34-31 home loss against the Dolphins. Arizona saw its three game winning streak snapped on Sunday despite Kyler Murray throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for over 100 yards and an additional score.

SportsLine's model says Buffalo will hold Murray to under 50 rushing yards, while Allen throws for over 260 yards as the Bills cover in over 50 percent of simulations. The under (56) also has value since the teams combine to score 51 total points.

Another one of the top Week 10 NFL predictions from the model: The Saints (-9) cover against the 49ers. After picking up four consecutive wins by one score, New Orleans left no doubt against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last Sunday night. Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes as the Saints blasted their division foe by five touchdowns to take a half-game lead in the NFC South.

Now, the Saints will look to keep it rolling against a Niners squad that limps into town with a lengthy injury list. San Francisco is 2-4 overall and against the spread in its last six games and will start backup quarterback Nick Mullens against a New Orleans defense that just picked off Brady three times.

SportsLine's model gives Mullens a higher probability of throwing an interception than a touchdown, while Brees throws for over 250 yards and two scores as the Saints cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (49) also has value since the teams combine to score 54 total points.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule, and has identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,600 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans (PK, 48.5)

Sunday, Nov. 15

Washington Football Team vs. Detroit Lions (-3.5, 46.5)

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns (-3, 49)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers (-13.5, 50)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (+3, 44.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (+5.5, 50.5)

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-4.5, 51)

Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals (-2, 56)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins (-2.5, 48.5)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (off the board)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (-1.5, 55.5)

San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints (-9, 49)

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots (+7, 43.5)

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears (+2.5, 44)