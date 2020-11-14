NFL spreads are on the move as Week 10 kickoffs approach. The Vikings play the Bears on Monday Night Football, and Chicago opened as a 1.5-point favorite at home despite three straight losses. Bettors have pounced to drive the line in Minnesota's direction. In fact, the Vikings are now 2.5-point favorites in the Week 10 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points is down to 44 after opening at 46.5.

Meanwhile, in an NFC East battle, the Eagles have remained steady as 3.5-point favorites in the NFL Vegas lines over the Giants. However, the total has jumped from 41 all the way to 44. All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,600 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's off to a strong 16-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 10 on an incredible 112-73 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 10 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in.

Top NFL predictions for Week 10

One of the top Week 10 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Lions cover comfortably as 3.5-point favorites against Washington. The two teams went head-to-head a year ago, with Washington pulling out a 19-16 victory, but that was without Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the lineup because of a back injury.

Stafford was barely cleared in time for last week's Vikings game because of close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 and then had to leave the game with a concussion. However, he's already cleared concussion protocol and will suit up on Sunday.

The model predicts that Stafford will throw for well over 250 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Detroit's defense will force a pair of turnovers as Washington turns to its third starting quarterback of the season with Alex Smith taking over for Kyle Allen (ankle). That's a big reason why the model projects that the Lions cover in over 60 percent of simulations, with under (46.5) hitting well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 10 NFL predictions from the model: The Saints (-9) cover against the 49ers. After picking up four consecutive wins by one score, New Orleans left no doubt against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last Sunday night. Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes as the Saints blasted their division foe by five touchdowns to take a half-game lead in the NFC South.

Now, the Saints will look to keep it rolling against a Niners squad that limps into town with a lengthy injury list. San Francisco is 2-4 overall and against the spread in its last six games and will start backup quarterback Nick Mullens against a New Orleans defense that just picked off Brady three times.

SportsLine's model gives Mullens a higher probability of throwing an interception than a touchdown, while Brees throws for over 250 yards and two scores as the Saints cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (49) also has value since the teams combine to score 54 total points.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule, and has identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below



NFL odds, matchups for Week 10

Sunday, Nov. 15

Washington Football Team vs. Detroit Lions (-3.5, 46.5)

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns (-3, 49)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers (-13.5, 50)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (+3, 44.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (+5.5, 50.5)

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-4.5, 51)

Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals (-2, 56)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins (-2.5, 48.5)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (off the board)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (-1.5, 55.5)

San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints (-9, 49)

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots (+7, 43.5)

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears (+2.5, 44)