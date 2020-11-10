The Buffalo Bills moved to 7-2 with an impressive 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. Buffalo (+3.5) covered in that win, but the Bills' overall success hasn't consistently translated against the spread. Buffalo is just 4-5 against NFL Vegas spreads this season and hadn't covered in the prior four games before knocking off Seattle. The latest Week 10 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Buffalo as a 1.5-point road underdog against the Cardinals, who are 5-3 straight-up and against the spread.

Can Buffalo knock off another NFC West contender and pick up the cover? And which other Week 10 NFL bets should you target? All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,600 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's off to a strong 16-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 10 on an incredible 112-73 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 10 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 10

One of the top Week 10 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Raiders (-4.5) cover the spread when they host the Denver Broncos. After knocking off the Chargers as a one-point favorite in Week 9, Las Vegas has now covered three of its last four games. The Raiders will look to keep that trend going against a Denver squad that is 3-5 straight-up and has 13 players on injured reserve.

Las Vegas has covered four straight games against AFC West foes, and the Raiders should be able to control this matchup by utilizing Josh Jacobs and the run game. They rank eighth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (131.6), while Denver ranks in the bottom half of the league in run defense (119.5).

SportsLine's model is calling for the Raiders to pick up well over 100 yards on the ground as they cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (51), meanwhile, clears in more than 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 10 NFL predictions from the model: The Saints (-9) cover against the 49ers. The Niners are another team decimated by injuries. Most notably, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (foot) are both on injured reserve and will miss this matchup. On the other side of the ball, defensive end Joey Bosa (knee), cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) are also on IR.

That doesn't bode well for the Niners' chances against a red-hot New Orleans squad that just rolled the Buccaneers in Week 9. SportsLine's model is calling for over 100 yards from scrimmage and a score for Saints running back Alvin Kamara as New Orleans covers well over 50 percent of the time. There's also value on the over (51) since the model is calling for 54 total points.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule, and has identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,600 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 49)

Sunday, Nov. 15

Washington Football Team vs. Detroit Lions (-3.5, 46.5)

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns (-3, 54)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers (-14, 53)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (+3.5, 44)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (+6, 49.5)

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-4.5, 51)

Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals (-1.5, 55.5)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins (-2.5, 48.5)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-8, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (-1.5, 55.5)

San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints (-9, 51)

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots (+7, 41.5)

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears (+2.5, 44.5)