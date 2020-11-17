The 2020 NFL Playoff picture continues to come into focus, and several teams face crucial matchups during the Week 11 NFL schedule. The Colts took over first place in the AFC South last week and are listed as 2.5-point home favorites against the Packers in the latest Week 11 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The Ravens and Titans, meanwhile, have both lost two of their last three games to fall to 6-3. They meet up in Baltimore with the Ravens favored by 6.5 in the latest NFL spreads.

Which sides of those NFL Vegas lines have value? And which other games should you target with your Week 11 NFL bets?

Top NFL predictions for Week 11

One of the top Week 11 NFL picks the model recommends: The Colts (-2.5) cover at home against the Packers. Indianapolis has come surging back in the AFC South and overtook the Titans last week for first place by beating them 34-17 on Thursday night, easily covering as one-point favorites. Green Bay, meanwhile, squeezed past a struggling Jacksonville squad 24-20 last week.

The Packers didn't come close to covering a 13.5-point spread in that game and now have failed to cover in two of their last three outings. SportsLine's model is calling for the top-ranked Indianapolis defense to hold Aaron Rodgers and the Packers just 22 points as the Colts cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The under (51) also has plenty of value because that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 11 NFL predictions from the model: The Chargers (-8) cover at home against the New York Jets. New York is winless on the year and hasn't been strong against the spread either with a 2-7 mark. While Los Angles is just 2-7 straight-up, the Chargers have been much better against the spread, going 5-4.

Los Angeles has a chance to get running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) off injured reserve, giving an offense that has averaged 29 points over the past six games even more firepower. SportsLine's model is calling for over 300 yards and two touchdown passes from Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert as the Chargers cover well over 50 percent of the time, while the over (47.5) also has value.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 19

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (-3, 58.5)

Sunday, Nov. 22

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints (-7)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team (-1.5, 46.5)

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers (-3)

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans (+1, 48)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns (-2, 47.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+10, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens (-6.5, 49)

Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 51)

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-8, 47.5)

Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos (+3, 45.5)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (-8, 49.5)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+6.5, 57)

Monday, Nov. 23

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 47.5)