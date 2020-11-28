With the Texans and Jaguars already virtually out of the 2020 NFL playoff picture, the AFC South looks like a two-team race between the Tennessee Titans (7-3) and Indianapolis Colts (7-3). First place in the division will be on the line when those teams meet on Sunday. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Colts as 3.5-point home favorites in the latest Week 12 NFL odds. Other AFC teams looking to boost their spot in the NFL playoff bracket include the Bills against the Chargers (+5.5) and the Browns against Jaguars (+6.5).

Top NFL predictions for Week 12

One of the top Week 12 NFL picks the model recommends: The Giants (-6) cover on the road against the Bengals. Cincinnati will be without quarterback Joe Burrow (ACL/MCL) for the rest of the season. With Burrow sidelined and running back Joe Mixon (foot) still out, Cincinnati doesn't haven't much to lean on offensively as Brandon Allen takes over under center.

The Giants, meanwhile, are still very much alive in the NFC East and have been stellar against the spread this year with a 7-3 mark.

The model is projecting just 17 points for a depleted Cincinnati offense, while New York gets almost 300 yards through the air from Daniel Jones to cover almost 60 percent of the time. The model is also leaning to the over (43) since it is projecting 45 total points.

Another one of the top Week 12 NFL predictions from the model: The Colts (-3.5) cover against the Titans in a key AFC South clash. Both teams boast a 7-3 record, four games clear of the third-place Texans. And with the division looking like a two-team race, Indianapolis picked up the crucial tiebreaker by knocking off the Titans in Week 11.

The Titans picked up a gutsy overtime win at Baltimore this past week, but haven't been strong overall on the road this year, going just 1-3 against the spread. The simulations show Indianapolis holding Titans running back Derrick Henry under 100 yards on the ground as the Colts cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (50.5) also has plenty of value since that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 12

Sunday, Nov. 29

Cardinals vs. Patriots (+2.5, 49.5)

Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 51)

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5, 49)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills (-5.5, 52.5)

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (+7, 44)

New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+6, 43)

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3, 51.5)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons (+3, 54)

New Orleans Saints vs. Denver Broncos (+6, 43.5)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 56)

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers (-8.5, 45)

Monday, Nov. 30

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+5, 50)

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (off the board)