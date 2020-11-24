The Thanksgiving Week NFL schedule features three games on Thursday, followed by a full Sunday slate and Seahawks vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football. The marquee NFL Thanksgiving Day 2020 matchup is Steelers vs. Ravens, with the latest Week 12 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook listing Pittsburgh as a 3.5-point favorite. There's a potential 2021 Super Bowl preview on Sunday too, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3).

Which of those NFL Vegas spreads have value? And which other games should you target in your Week 12 NFL bets? All of the Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,800 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's a sizzling 19-10 on top-rated NFL picks this season, already returning almost $800. The model enters Week 12 on an incredible 115-75 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 12 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 12

One of the top Week 12 NFL picks the model recommends: The New Orleans Saints (-5.5) cover on the road against the Denver Broncos. New Orleans is on a seven-game winning streak and has covered in three straight. The Saints were strong without Drew Brees (ribs) last week, as Taysom Hill stepped in and guided them to a 24-9 victory over the Falcons, covering the 3.5-point spread with room to spare.

The versatile Hill threw for 233 yards while rushing for 51 and two scores. SportsLine's model is calling for Hill to throw for almost 200 yards and rush for 50 this week against a Denver squad that is just 2-3 against the spread in its last five games. New Orleans covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the model has also found value on the over (44).

Another one of the top Week 12 NFL predictions from the model: The Colts (-3.5) cover against the Titans in a key AFC South clash. Indianapolis went to Nashville and took over first place in the division with a 34-17 win just two weeks ago. The Colts held the Titans to just 137 yards passing and 3-of-10 on third-down in that matchup.

Indianapolis has covered in three of its last four games. This is a rivalry the Colts have dominated as well, going 35-17 all-time against Tennessee and winning 23 of the past 27 head-to-head matchups. SportsLine's model projects that Indianapolis wins well over 50 percent of the time, while the under (50.5) hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 12 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule and identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard in a shocking upset. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 12? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,800 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 26

Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions (+2.5, 51)

Latest Odds: Lions +2.5 Bet Now

Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 46.5)

Latest Odds: Cowboys -3 Bet Now

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 45)

Latest Odds: Steelers -4.5 Bet Now

Sunday, Nov. 29

Cardinals vs. Patriots (+2.5, 49.5)

Latest Odds: Patriots +2.5 Bet Now

Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings (-4.5, 49)

Latest Odds: Vikings -4 Bet Now

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5, 48.5)

Latest Odds: Jaguars +6.5 Bet Now

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills (-5.5, 54)

Latest Odds: Chargers +5.5 Bet Now

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (+6.5, 44.5)

Latest Odds: Dolphins -7 Bet Now

New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+5.5, 42.5)

Latest Odds: Giants -5.5 Bet Now

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3.5, 50.5)

Latest Odds: Colts -4 Bet Now

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons (+3, 55.5)

Latest Odds: Falcons +3 Bet Now

New Orleans Saints vs. Denver Broncos (+5.5, 44)

Latest Odds: Saints -5.5 Bet Now

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 46.5)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 53)

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 45.5)

Latest Odds: Bears +8.5 Bet Now

Monday, Nov. 30

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+5, 51)