While most of the attention centered on the first start for quarterback Taysom Hill, it was New Orleans' defense that stepped up in its victory over the Falcons last Sunday. The Saints recorded eight sacks against Atlanta to move to 8-2 overall and 5-5 against NFL Vegas spreads this season. As the Week 12 NFL schedule approaches, the Saints face another team that has fared well against NFL spreads this season: the Denver Broncos, who have a 6-4 mark. The latest Week 12 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook list New Orleans as a six-point road favorite in that matchup.

That's one of several games that could have major implications on the NFL playoff picture. How should you pick that matchup, and which other NFL Vegas lines are worth targeting in your Week 12 NFL bets? All of the Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,800 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's a sizzling 19-10 on top-rated NFL picks this season, already returning almost $800. The model enters Week 12 on an incredible 115-75 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 12 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 12

One of the top Week 12 NFL picks the model recommends: The Vikings (-3.5) cover against the Panthers. Minnesota is coming off a surprising loss at home against the Cowboys last week. The Vikings came up short despite a strong showing from quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Dalvin Cook also had a big day against the Cowboys, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Despite their most recent setback, the Vikings will enter Sunday's contest confident they can secure the victory on their home turf. That's because Minnesota is 11-3 in its last 14 meetings against the NFC South. In addition, the Panthers limp into Sunday's contest having lost four of their last five games.

SportsLine's model says Cook will rush for over 100 yards and a touchdown, while Cousins will throw for 224 yards and two scores as the Vikings cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (51) also has plenty of value since the teams are projected to score 56 total points.

Another one of the top Week 12 NFL predictions from the model: The Colts (-3.5) cover against the Titans in a key AFC South clash. Both teams boast a 7-3 record, four games clear of the third-place Texans. And with the division looking like a two-team race, Indianapolis picked up the crucial tiebreaker by knocking off the Titans in Week 11.

The Titans picked up a gutsy overtime win at Baltimore this past week, but haven't been strong overall on the road this year, going just 1-3 against the spread. The simulations show Indianapolis holding Titans running back Derrick Henry under 100 yards on the ground as the Colts cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (50.5) also has plenty of value since that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 12 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule and identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard in a shocking upset. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 12? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,800 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 26

Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions (+3, 51)

Latest Odds: Lions +3 Bet Now

Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys (-3, 46)

Latest Odds: Cowboys -3 Bet Now

Sunday, Nov. 29

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (off the board)

Latest Odds: Steelers -4 Bet Now

Cardinals vs. Patriots (+2.5, 49.5)

Latest Odds: Patriots +2.5 Bet Now

Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 51)

Latest Odds: Vikings -3.5 Bet Now

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5, 49)

Latest Odds: Jaguars +6.5 Bet Now

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills (-5.5, 52.5)

Latest Odds: Chargers +5.5 Bet Now

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (+7, 44)

Latest Odds: Dolphins -7 Bet Now

New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+6, 43)

Latest Odds: Giants -6 Bet Now

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3, 51.5)

Latest Odds: Colts -3 Bet Now

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons (+3, 54)

Latest Odds: Falcons +3 Bet Now

New Orleans Saints vs. Denver Broncos (+6, 43.5)

Latest Odds: Saints -6 Bet Now

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 45)

Latest Odds: Rams -6.5 Bet Now

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 56)

Latest Odds: Chiefs -3.5 Bet Now

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers (-8.5, 45)

Latest Odds: Bears +8.5 Bet Now

Monday, Nov. 30

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+5, 50)