The Week 13 NFL schedule was turned upside-down as COVID-19 continues to force adjustments. There will be no Thursday Night Football, but there will be a dozen games on Sunday, two on Monday and one on Tuesday. The latest Week 13 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook indicate there should be plenty of tight games. Patriots vs. Chargers is a pick'em, while five other NFL spreads are listed at three points or fewer.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Dolphins are -11.5 against the Bengals in the latest NFL Vegas spreads, while Chiefs (-14) vs. Broncos and Steelers (-9.5) vs. Washington Football Team are some of the heaviest favorites. Where are the best values for your Week 13 NFL bets? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,900 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's a sizzling 20-10 on top-rated NFL picks this season, already returning almost $900. The model enters Week 13 on an incredible 116-75 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 13 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 13

One of the top Week 13 NFL picks the model recommends: The Dolphins (-11.5) cover a double-digit spread against the Bengals. Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a thumb injury and former starter Ryan Fitzpatrick stepped back in a week ago, guiding Miami to an easy 20-3 over the Jets. In total, the Dolphins have won six of their last seven games and become a factor in the AFC playoff picture.

If Tagovailoa isn't cleared, Fitzpatrick could draw the start again this week, and the model is projecting that he'll throw for well over 200 yards, with DeVante Parker leading the way with five catches. Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen, meanwhile, throws multiple interceptions in the simulations. Miami wins by a three-score margin and covers in 60 percent of simulations, while the over (42) also clears more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 13 NFL predictions from the model: The Titans (-5.5) cover against the Browns in a game with plenty of implications for the 2020 NFL playoff picture. Tennessee has won and covered in three of its last four, taking control in the AFC South with an impressive 45-26 win at Indianapolis last week. The Browns, who currently own the top wild-card spot in the AFC, have won three straight, but have covered just once in their last six games.

The simulations show Tennessee running back Derrick Henry going for over 100 yards and a score on the ground. The Titans cover in 60 percent of simulations, while the under (53.5) hits well over 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 13 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the Week 13 NFL schedule and identified a Super Bowl contender that gets a huge scare. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And which Super Bowl contender get a huge scare? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 6

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears (-3, 44.5)

Latest Odds: Bears -3 Bet Now

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins (-11.5, 42)

Latest Odds: Dolphins -11.5 Bet Now

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans (+3, 51.5)

Latest Odds: Texans +3.5 Bet Now

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Minnesota Vikings (-9.5, 52)

Latest Odds: Vikings -10.5 Bet Now

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets (+7.5, 47)

Latest Odds: Jets +8 Bet Now

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons (+3, 46)

Latest Odds: Falcons +2.5 Bet Now

Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans (-6, 54)

Latest Odds: Titans -5.5 Bet Now

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 48.5)

Latest Odds: Seahawks -10 Bet Now

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals (+3, 48.5)

Latest Odds: Cardinals +3 Bet Now

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers (-7, 46.5)

Latest Odds: Packers -8.5 Bet Now

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers (pick'em, 47)

Latest Odds: Patriots +PK Bet Now

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-14, 50.5)

Latest Odds: Chiefs -14 Bet Now

Monday, Dec. 7

Washington Football Teams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-9.5, 44.5)

Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 48)

Latest Odds: 49ers +1 Bet Now

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens (off the board)