The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their quest for an undefeated season come to an end on Monday against Washington in a 23-17 loss. After covering their NFL spreads eight times in the first 10 games, Pittsburgh now has failed to cover two straight contests. The latest Week 14 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Pittsburgh as a one-point favorite on the road against the Bills, a team that's now covered four straight.

Which side should you back in your NFL bets in an important matchup for the NFL playoff picture? And which other NFL spreads like Chiefs vs. Dolphins (+7.5) or Buccaneers vs. Vikings (+6.5) have value? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

It's a sizzling 20-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, already returning almost $800. The model enters Week 14 on an incredible 116-76 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 14 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in.

Top NFL predictions for Week 14

One of the top Week 14 NFL picks the model recommends: The Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) cover as road favorites against the New York Giants. This matchup is loaded with implication for the NFC playoff picture. New York (5-7) is tied with Washington atop the NFC East standings. The Cardinals (6-6) are on the outside looking in but are still in play for the NFC West title and the NFC wild-card.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is battling a hamstring injury that forced him to sit out in Week 13. The model is projecting him to play this week, but he throws for just 200 yards in the simulations. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws for over 250 yards and runs for 50 more as he helps Arizona cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (45) also carries value in this matchup.

Another one of the top Week 14 NFL predictions from the model: The Tennessee Titans (-7.5) cover on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Matchups are key in the NFL, and the Jaguars have an extremely tough one against Tennessee running back Derrick Henry. The Jags rank 30th in the NFL in run defense, giving up 136.9 yards per game on the ground.

Henry, the NFL's leading rusher with 1,137 yards this season, has had memorable games against Jacksonville, including a 19-159-2 line against the Jags in 2019 and a historic 17-248-4 line in 2018 that was highlighted by a 99-yard touchdown run. The model is calling for Henry to easily clear 100 yards on the ground as the Titans cover well over 50 percent of the time. The under (53) hits more than 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 14 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the Week 14 NFL schedule and identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard?



NFL odds, matchups for Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 10

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (-6, 44.5)

Sunday, Dec. 13

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 53)

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants (+2.5, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins (+7.5, 49.5)

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (+7.5, 55)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5, 51.5)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5, 43.5)

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears (+1.5, 45.5)

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks (-13.5, 47)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5, 51.5)

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+7, 45)

Washington Football Team vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 43.5)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5, 49.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills (+1, 47.5)

Monday, Dec. 14

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (pick, 45.5)