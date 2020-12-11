Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced that rookie Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Hurts came off the bench in last week's loss against the Packers and finished with 109 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing five times for 29 yards. Hurts will have an extremely tough test on Sunday when the Eagles welcome the Saints, who feature the NFL's top-ranked total defense. The latest Week 14 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook list New Orleans as a touchdown favorite in that matchup.

Top NFL predictions for Week 14

One of the top Week 14 NFL picks the model recommends: The Colts (-2.5) cover against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders avoided embarrassment last Sunday, defeating the winless New York Jets in the final seconds on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III.

Meanwhile, the Colts secured a 26-20 victory over the Houston Texans to pull even with the Titans at 8-4 atop the AFC South standings. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton turned back the clock in Sunday's victory over Houston, recording eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Philip Rivers also had a strong showing, throwing for 285 yards and two scores.

The Colts are one of the NFL's most balanced teams and enter Sunday's AFC clash against Las Vegas with a top-10 scoring offense at 27.3 points per game. SportsLine's model says Rivers will throw for over 275 yards and two scores, resulting in the Colts covering the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 14 NFL predictions from the model: The Tennessee Titans (-7.5) cover on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee has won eight of the last 10 against Jacksonville and has at least one double-digit win the past three seasons. Tennessee failed to cover as a seven-point favorite in the teams' first meeting this season, but the model likes Tennessee's chances to pick up the victory by 10 points this time around.

The line opened at Tennessee -9.5, but has come down two points since then. The model is calling for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw for over 250 yards and two scores, while running back Derrick Henry clears 100 yards on the ground. Tennessee covers in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (53) hits 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 14 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 14

Sunday, Dec. 13

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 53)

Jaguars +7.5

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants (+2.5, 45)

Giants +3

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins (+7.5, 49.5)

Dolphins +7.5

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (+7.5, 55)

Lions +7.5

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5, 51.5)

Buccaneers -6

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5, 43.5)

Bengals +3.5

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears (+1.5, 45.5)

Bears +1.5

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks (-13.5, 47)

Seahawks -15

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5, 51.5)

Raiders +2.5

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+7, 45)

Eagles +6.5

Washington Football Team vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 43.5)

49ers -3

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5, 49.5)

Chargers -1

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills (+1, 47.5)

Bills +2.5

Monday, Dec. 14

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (PK, 45.5)