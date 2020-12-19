Primetime favorites bucked this season's NFL trends a week ago, with all three covering on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights to move to 16-26 against the spread. But with just three weeks remaining until the NFL playoffs, should bettors expect more regression? This week, the Browns are four-point road favorites against the Giants on Sunday Night Football according to the Week 15 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Cleveland failed to cover as a three-point home underdog against the Ravens on Monday Night Football last week, but will Baker Mayfield and company cover one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week? Who should you back in Browns vs. Giants, and which other Week 15 NFL Vegas odds should you consider with your NFL bets? All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up nearly $7,900 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's a sizzling 22-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, already returning over $800. The model enters Week 15 on an incredible 118-76 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 15 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 15

One of the top Week 15 NFL picks the model recommends: Arizona covers as a 6.5-point home favorite against Philadelphia. The Cardinals are coming off a much-needed win on the road over the Giants to remain in the thick of the NFL playoff picture.

Arizona produced 390 yards of total offense while limiting the Giants to 159 in a 26-7 win. Haason Reddick had a monstrous day with 5.0 sacks and three forced fumbles. Dennis Gardeck also had a pair of sacks as the Cardinals registered a whopping eight on the day.

The model says the Cardinals will limit Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts to just 54 yards on the ground and fewer than 200 through the air. The Cardinals cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (49.5) hits nearly 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 15 NFL predictions from the model: The Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) cover at home against the Houston Texans. The Colts are 15-3 in their last 18 games against the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis has won four of the last five meetings between these AFC South rivals and the Colts covered as three-point favorites in the teams' first meeting this season.

The line opened at Indianapolis -6.5, but has moved up half-a-point since then. The model is calling for Colts quarterback Philip Rivers to throw for over 280 yards and two scores, while wide receiver T.Y. Hilton racks up 75 receiving yards. Indianapolis covers the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (51) hits 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 15 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the Week 15 NFL schedule and identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 15? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 15

Saturday, Dec. 19

Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos (+6, 49.5)

Latest Odds: Denver Broncos +5.5 Bet Now

Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers (-8.5, 51.5)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -8 Bet Now

Sunday, Dec. 20

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 51)

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -7.5 Bet Now

Detroit Lions vs. Tennessee Titans (-11, 51.5)

Latest Odds: Tennessee Titans -11.5 Bet Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (+6, 49.5)

Latest Odds: Atlanta Falcons +6.5 Bet Now

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (-1.5, 41.5)

Latest Odds: Miami Dolphins -1.5 Bet Now

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team (+6, 44.5)

Latest Odds: Washington Football Team +6.5 Bet Now

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3, 46)

Latest Odds: Minnesota Vikings -3 Bet Now

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens (-13, 47.5)

Latest Odds: Baltimore Ravens -13 Bet Now

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys (+3, 45)

Latest Odds: Dallas Cowboys +3 Bet Now

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams (-17, 43.5)

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Rams -17 Bet Now

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals (-6.5, 49.5)

Latest Odds: Arizona Cardinals -6.5 Bet Now

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints (+3, 51.5)

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints +3 Bet Now

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants (+6.5, 44)

Latest Odds: New York Giants +6 Bet Now

Monday, Dec. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+13, 40.5)