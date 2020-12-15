Two of the league's top teams square off as part of the Week 15 NFL schedule when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to take on Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. With Kansas City at 12-1 and New Orleans at 10-3, both are still in the hunt for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL playoff picture. The Chiefs enter Sunday's showdown having won their last nine road games. New Orleans, meanwhile, is 5-1 in its last six games at home. The latest Week 15 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Kansas City at -3.5 in that matchup.

Top NFL predictions for Week 15

One of the top Week 15 NFL picks the model recommends: Pittsburgh covers as a 13-point favorite on the road against Cincinnati. The Steelers are reeling after losing their second consecutive game last Sunday night. Pittsburgh struggled to find any offensive rhythm as Ben Roethlisberger threw for just 187 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against Buffalo.

However, the Steelers will enter Monday's AFC North clash confident they can get back into the win column. That's because Pittsburgh has dominated the Bengals over the years, winning 10 straight meetings against Cincinnati.

The model predicts that Roethlisberger will have a bounce-back game against Cincinnati's defense, throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Pittsburgh's defense is also projected to generate multiple turnovers, leading to a cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 15 NFL predictions from the model: The Indianapolis Colts (-7) cover at home against the Houston Texans. The Colts are 15-3 in their last 18 games against the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis has won four of the last five meetings between these AFC South rivals and the Colts covered as three-point favorites in the teams' first meeting this season.

The line opened at Indianapolis -6.5, but has moved up half-a-point since then. The model is calling for Colts quarterback Philip Rivers to throw for over 280 yards and two scores, while wide receiver T.Y. Hilton racks up 75 receiving yards. Indianapolis covers the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (52.5) hits 60 percent of the time.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 17

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Radiers (-3, 54.5)

Saturday, Dec. 19

Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos (+5.5)

Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers (-8.5, 51)

Sunday, Dec. 20

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts (-7, 52.5)

Detroit Lions vs. Tennessee Titans (-8.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (+5.5, 51)

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (-2, 41.5)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team (+5, 43.5)

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3, 46)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens (-13)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys (+2.5, 45.5)

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams (-17, 44.5)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals (-6, 48.5)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints (+3.5, 51.5)

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants (+3.5)

Monday, Dec. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+13)