There are several intriguing divisional matchups in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL schedule, including Rams vs. Seahawks, Eagles vs. Cowboys and Bills vs. Patriots. Deciding which teams to back in those games could be a challenge. That's because the two teams are often extremely familiar with each other, which can lead to a surprising upset. Which side of the NFL odds should you take in every game, and which NFL bets should you make?

The Rams (+1) are 5-1 in their last six games against the Seahawks, but can you trust them after losing to the winless Jets last week? Meanwhile, the Eagles enter Sunday's NFC East showdown as 2.5-point favorites over the Cowboys according to the latest Week 16 NFL spreads from William Hill Sportsbook. All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up nearly $7,900 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's a sizzling 22-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, already returning over $800. The model enters Week 16 on an incredible 118-76 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 16 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in.

Top NFL predictions for Week 16

One of the top Week 16 NFL picks the model recommends: Chicago covers as a 7.5-point favorite against Jacksonville. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has led the Bears to back-to-back wins after the Bears lost six straight. In last Sunday's 33-27 victory over the Vikings, Trubisky threw for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while also rushing the ball eight times for 34 yards.

Also leading the charge for Chicago was running back David Montgomery, who finished with a career-high 146 rushing yards to go along with two rushing touchdowns. Montgomery has now scored a touchdown in his last four games and is averaging 108.5 rushing yards during that span. The model predicts that Montgomery will average 4.3 yards per carry on Sunday as the Bears cover the spread in more than 50 percent of simulations. The under (47) also has value because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 16 NFL predictions from the model: The Los Angeles Chargers (-3) cover at home against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have won each of their last two games, while Denver limps into Sunday's AFC West rivalry having lost five of its last seven.

Los Angeles is averaging 384.4 yards per game this season, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been sensational in his rookie season and enters Sunday's showdown with 27 touchdown passes, which is tied with Baker Mayfield for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history. Herbert also had a ton of success against the Broncos earlier this season, throwing for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

The line opened at Los Angeles -2.5, but has moved up half-a-point. The model is calling for Herbert to throw for over 270 yards and two scores, while running back Austin Ekeler racks up over 90 yards from scrimmage. Los Angeles covers the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (49) has all the value.

How to make Week 16 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the Week 16 NFL schedule and identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 16? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard?



NFL odds, matchups for Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (-7, 51)

Saturday, Dec. 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions (+9.5, 54)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (-5, 49)

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+3, 47.5)

Sunday, Dec. 27

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (+9.5, 47.5)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans (-8, 46)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5, 44.5)

Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 47)

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team (-2.5, 44.5)

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens (-11, 45)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5, 54)

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 49)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (-1, 47.5)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (+2.5, 49.5)

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 56)

Monday, Dec. 28

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (+7, 46)