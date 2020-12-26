The 2020 NFL regular season is winding down, and bettors who have continued to fade favorites have enjoyed a strong season. Underdogs are 125-97-1 against the spread entering Week 16 after going 9-6 against the number in Week 15. That included the Bengals and Jets winning outright as two-touchdown underdogs, the first time that two underdogs of that size have won in the same week since 1973. Who will fail to cover their NFL spreads this week?

The latest Week 16 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook currently list two teams as double-digit underdogs, with Atlanta getting 10.5 in Kansas City and the Ravens laying 11 at home against the Giants. Will this be yet another week that betting against favorites in the NFL Vegas spreads is profitable? All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 16

One of the top Week 16 NFL picks the model recommends: The Texans cover as eight-point favorites at home against the Bengals. Cincinnati is coming off a stunning 27-17 win over the Steelers as 14.5-point underdogs on Monday Night Football and is now 8-6 against the spread overall.

However, the Bengals were taking on a Steelers team that was ravaged by injuries defensively and has struggled to find consistency on offense. Cincinnati had failed to cover its two previous games and was only able to generate 230 yards of total offense in a victory that was largely the product of winning the turnover battle 3-0.

Houston put up 425 yards against the Colts last week, while quarterback Deshaun Watson has eight 300-yard games in his last 11 starts. The model says Watson will throw for well over 300 yards again on Sunday. That helps the Texans cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while three sacks and two forced turnovers by Houston's defense helps create value on the under (46).

Another one of the top Week 16 NFL predictions from the model: The Los Angeles Chargers (-3) cover at home against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have won each of their last two games, while Denver limps into Sunday's AFC West rivalry having lost five of its last seven.

Los Angeles is averaging 384.4 yards per game this season, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been sensational in his rookie season and enters Sunday's showdown with 27 touchdown passes, which is tied with Baker Mayfield for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history. Herbert also had a ton of success against the Broncos earlier this season, throwing for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

The line opened at Los Angeles -2.5, but has moved up half-a-point. The model is calling for Herbert to throw for over 270 yards and two scores, while running back Austin Ekeler racks up over 90 yards from scrimmage. Los Angeles covers the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (49) has all the value.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 16

Saturday, Dec. 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions (+9.5, 54)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions (+9.5, 54)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (-5, 49)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (-5, 49)

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+3, 47.5)

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+3, 47.5)

Sunday, Dec. 27

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (+9.5, 47.5)

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (+9.5, 47.5)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans (-8, 46)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans (-8, 46)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5, 44.5)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5, 44.5)

Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 47)

Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 47)

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team (-2.5, 44.5)

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team (-2.5, 44.5)

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens (-11, 45)

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens (-11, 45)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5, 54)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5, 54)

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 49)

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 49)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (-1, 47.5)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (-1, 47.5)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (+2.5, 49.5)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (+2.5, 49.5)

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 56)

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 56)

Monday, Dec. 28

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (+7, 46)