Entering the final week of the season, half of the league still has plenty to play for. The Steelers could still finish as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff bracket with a win and Bills loss, but have already announced they'll rest star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Browns are now nine-point favorites in the latest Week 17 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook after opening the week laying four points.

Meanwhile, the Ravens need a win over the Bengals to earn an AFC Wild Card spot and are listed as 13-point favorites in the Week 17 NFL Vegas lines. So which NFL spreads should you target in the final week of the season, and how should the 2020 NFL playoff picture impact your NFL bets? All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 17

One of the top Week 17 NFL picks the model recommends: The Bears cover as 5.5-point home underdogs against the Packers. Both teams have clear mandates to win on Sunday, with Green Bay earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoff bracket with a victory, while Chicago can clinch an NFC Wild Card berth with a win.

After starting the season 5-1 and then losing six games in a row, Chicago is playing its best football of the season down the stretch. Matt Nagy has relinquished play-calling responsibilities to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, while Mitchell Trubisky has stepped back into the starting role at quarterback and thrown for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns over the last four weeks.

The Bears are averaging 35 points per game during that span, while running back David Montgomery has rushed for 426 yards and six touchdowns in those four games. The model predicts that Montgomery will put up close to 100 yards from scrimmage and score again to help the Bears cover in 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 17 NFL predictions from the model: The Saints (-6.5) cover against the Panthers. New Orleans has clinched the NFC South, but could still grab the top spot in the NFC playoff bracket if Green Bay falters against the Bears. That should be enough motivation for Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara to stay on the field.

Carolina has been pesky against the spread this season, posting a 9-6 record. But Matt Rhule's squad is just 2-8 straight up since its 3-2 start and doesn't have much motivation to push star running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) into this game.

SportsLine's model projects that New Orleans will win by double-digits as the Saints cover the spread nearly 60 percent of the time. The over (47.5) hits more than 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 17 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7, 50)



Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+13, 44)



Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (+1, 44.5)



Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (-3, 43)



Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions (+7, 54)



New York Jets vs. New England Patriots (-3, 39.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (-9, 42)



Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (+6.5, 46)



Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (+5, 50.5)



Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts (-14, 49.5)



Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (no line)

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers (+6.5, 47.5)



Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans (+7.5, 56)



Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams (+3, 40.5)



Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5, 44)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (+2.5, 51)



Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+2, 43.5)