The regular season comes to a close as the Week 17 NFL schedule unfolds with every single game set for Sunday. Knowing the 2020 NFL playoff picture is crucial when studying the Week 17 NFL spreads. The Kansas City Chiefs, for example, have clinched the top spot in the AFC playoff bracket and have virtually nothing to play for against the Chargers. The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, however, are locked in a battle to win the AFC South. William Hill Sportsbook lists Tennessee at -7.5 against Houston and Indianapolis at -14 against Jacksonville in the latest Week 17 NFL odds.

One of the top Week 17 NFL picks the model recommends: The Buccaneers (-6.5) cover against the Falcons. Tom Brady and the Bucs are guaranteed a spot in the NFC playoff bracket, but where they ultimately land depends on the outcome of this matchup. They're currently the No. 5 seed and they can wrap that spot up with a win.

That means starters will likely play for a team that has won three straight and has covered in three of its last four. Atlanta has long been eliminated and has dropped four games in a row. SportsLine's model is calling for more than 300 yards of passing for Brady as Tampa Bay covers well over 50 percent of the time. The over (50.5) hits in more than 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 17 NFL predictions from the model: The Saints (-6.5) cover against the Panthers. New Orleans is still alive for the top spot and the coveted first-round bye in the NFC playoff bracket, while Carolina has been eliminated.

Alvin Kamara scored a whopping six touchdowns to help the Saints blast the Vikings, 52-33, in Week 16, and the model predicts he'll find the end zone again at least once this week. New Orleans covers in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the over (50) clears more than half the time.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5, 50.5)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+11.5, 44.5)

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (+2.5, 45)

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (-2, 43)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions (+6.5)

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots (-3.5, 43)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (-6.5, 42.5)

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (+4.5, 47.5)

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (+5.5, 50.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts (-14, 50)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (no line)

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers (+6.5, 50)

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans (+7.5, 56)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams (-4.5, 42.5)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (+2.5, 50.5)

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+1, 42.5)