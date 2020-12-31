The Week 17 NFL schedule features multiple matchups that will greatly affect the NFL playoff picture. The Titans can clinch the AFC South title with a victory over the Texans, while the Browns can clinch their first trip to the playoffs since 2002 with a win over the Steelers. Tennessee is a 7.5-point favorite against Houston, while Cleveland is laying 9.5 points against Pittsburgh according to the latest Week 17 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

The Titans are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games on the road against Houston, but can you trust a Texans team that has lost four straight? Which other divisional rivalries should you target for your Week 17 NFL bets, and which NFL spreads are way off? All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 23-13 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Week 17 on an incredible 119-77 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Additionally, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 17 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 17

One of the top Week 17 NFL picks the model recommends: The Ravens (-12.5) cover against the Bengals. Baltimore can clinch a spot in the NFL playoff bracket with a victory over the Bengals. The Ravens will enter Sunday's pivotal AFC North rivalry full of confidence after winning four of their last five games. In addition, the Ravens have been sensational on the road. In fact, Baltimore is 11-2 in its last 13 road games.

Baltimore features the league's top rushing offense, averaging 177.8 yards per game. Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins combined for 242 rushing yards last week against the Giants and now face a Cincinnati defense that gives up 130.9 rushing yards per game. SportsLine's model says Baltimore will rush for nearly 200 yards, resulting in the Ravens covering the spread in well over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 17 NFL predictions from the model: The Saints (-6.5) cover against the Panthers. New Orleans has clinched the NFC South, but could still grab the top spot in the NFC playoff bracket if Green Bay falters against the Bears. That should be enough motivation for Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara to stay on the field.

Carolina has been pesky against the spread this season, posting a 9-6 record. But Matt Rhule's squad is just 2-8 straight up since its 3-2 start and doesn't have much motivation to push star running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) into this game.

SportsLine's model projects that New Orleans will win by double-digits as the Saints cover the spread nearly 60 percent of the time. The over (50) hits more than 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 17 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on every other game on the Week 17 NFL schedule and identified a big favorite that goes down hard in a major upset. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 17? And which heavy favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up nearly $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5, 50.5)

Latest Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5 Bet Now

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+11.5, 44.5)

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bengals +13 Bet Now

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (+2.5, 45)

Latest Odds: New York Giants +1.5 Bet Now

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (-2, 43)

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -2 Bet Now

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions (+6.5)

Latest Odds: Detroit Lions +7 Bet Now

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots (-3.5, 43)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (-6.5, 42.5)

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -9 Bet Now

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (+4.5, 47.5)

Latest Odds: San Francisco 49ers +6 Bet Now

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (+5.5, 50.5)

Latest Odds: Chicago Bears +5.5 Bet Now

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts (-14, 50)

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -14 Bet Now

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (no line)

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers (+6.5, 50)

Latest Odds: Carolina Panthers +6.5 Bet Now

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans (+7.5, 56)

Latest Odds: Houston Texans +7.5 Bet Now

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams (-4.5, 42.5)

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Rams +3 Bet Now

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (+2.5, 50.5)

Latest Odds: Denver Broncos +2.5 Bet Now

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+1, 42.5)