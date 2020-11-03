The Week 9 NFL schedule features several battles between Super Bowl contenders. The latest Week 9 NFL odds from William Hill show the Ravens as four-point favorites over the Colts in an AFC showdown. In the NFC, the Buccaneers are laying four points in the latest NFL Vegas lines against the Saints on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are -2.5 at Buffalo in a cross-conference matchup featuring six-win teams, according to the latest NFL spreads.

Which NFL point spreads should you target in those games? Is there value in other NFL betting lines like Chiefs vs. Panthers (-12) or Titans vs. Bears (+6)? All of the Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times

Top NFL predictions for Week 9

One of the top Week 9 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Buffalo Bills (+2.5) stay within the spread at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Buffalo has failed to cover in its last four straight games, but has gotten back in the win column in the past two weeks, beating the Patriots and Jets in one-score games. The model is calling for this matchup to come down to the wire as well, making Buffalo a value with the points.

The Seahawks are dealing with a host of injuries at running back. The Bills, meanwhile, are developing an effective 1-2 punch in the backfield. Devin Singletary posted a 14-86 rushing line, while rookie Zack Moss went 14-81-2 in last week's win over the Patriots. The model is calling for Buffalo to rush for well over 100 yards again in this matchup as the Bills keep it within the spread well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 9 NFL predictions from the model: The Texans (-6.5) cover on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams have struggled to a 1-6 straight-up mark and are tied in the cellar of the AFC South. But Houston has been the more competitive of the two teams recently. The Texans knocked off Jacksonville 30-14 three weeks back and then pushed the Titans to overtime the following week.

The Jaguars have lost five of their last six games by at least 10 points and will be without quarterback Gardner Minshew (thumb) this week as rookie Jake Luton is expected to get the start. The model is calling for a 300-yard passing day for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson as the Texans cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (51.5) also clears well over 50 percent of the time.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 9

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 51)

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills (+2.5, 53.5)

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 50)

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans (-6, 46.5)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 53.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts (+4, 44)

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs (-12, 52)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (+6, 51.5)

New York Giants at Washington Football Team (-3, 43)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5, 54)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys (off board)

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals (-6, 47.5)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4, 54.5)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+7, 41)