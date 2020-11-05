The latest Week 9 NFL odds from William Hill show tough challenges coming for division leaders. The Bills (AFC East) and Seahawks (NFC West) lead their respective divisions and will meet up Sunday afternoon, with Seattle laying three points on the road according to the latest NFL point spreads. Tampa Bay is out front in the NFC South, and the Buccaneers are 4.5-point home favorites against Drew Brees and the Saints on Sunday Night Football.

Which NFL Vegas lines are way off? And which NFL spreads are worth targeting in your Week 9 NFL bets? All of the Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,600 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It's off to a strong 15-8 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 9 on an incredible 111-73 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 9 NFL odds and NFL betting lines from William Hill, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 9

One of the top Week 9 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Los Angeles Chargers (PK) cover the spread at home against the Raiders. Los Angeles is just 1-5 in its last six games, but the Chargers will enter Sunday's AFC West battle confident they can secure a victory.

Rookie Justin Herbert has been sensational for the Chargers since taking over as the starting quarterback. In fact, he has recorded 1,820 passing yards in his first six outings and thrown three or more touchdowns in his last four games. The Chargers are averaging 417.1 yards per game on offense this season, which ranks second in the NFL. The Raiders, meanwhile, feature a below average defense, ranking in the bottom half of the league in total yards per game (377.9), passing yards per game (260.7) and scoring defense (29.0).

SportsLine's model says Herbert will have another big day against the Raiders on Sunday, projecting him to throw for over 330 yards and two touchdowns. The model says Los Angeles covers over 60 percent of the time, while Herbert's offensive explosion also helps the over (52) clear in Sunday's AFC West battle.

Another one of the top Week 9 NFL predictions from the model: The Texans (-6.5) cover on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After surprising the Colts in Week 1, this season has been a struggle for Jacksonville. The Jags have dropped six straight games, with the last three losses all coming by at least 10 points. They're 0-3 against the spread during that span as well.

Now, Jacksonville will be without quarterback Gardner Minshew (thumb) and will turn to rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton, who has never thrown an NFL pass. Combine that with a defense that is giving up the 31st-most points in the league (31.4) and the Jags could really struggle, even against another 1-6 squad like Houston.

The model says Luton throws for just over 200 yards and an interception, while Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson accounts for almost 350 yards and three scores as the Texans cover in more than 50 percent of simulations. The under (50.5) also has value since that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 9 NFL picks

The model also has made the call on every other game on the Week 9 NFL schedule. It's also identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are covering in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,600 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 9

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (+7.5, 48.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills (+3, 55)

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 50)

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans (-6, 46.5)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 52.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts (+2.5, 47)

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5 52.5)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5, 50.5)

New York Giants at Washington Football Team (-2.5, 42)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (PK, 52)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys (+14, 48)

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals (-4.5, 48)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5, 51.5)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+7, 42.5)