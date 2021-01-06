Despite losing to the Packers in their regular-season finale, the Bears made the 2021 NFL playoff bracket by virtue of the Rams' win over the Cardinals in Week 17. Now, Chicago will head to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the second-to-last game of the newly-expanded NFL Wild Card schedule on Sunday. The Saints are 10-point favorites in the Wild Card Round NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry wore out opponents late in the season with 1,081 yards in the final seven games to help the Titans win the AFC South at 11-5. Still, Tennessee is a three-point underdog at home according to the current NFL spreads. All of the 2021 Wild Card Round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 Wild Card Round NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for the 2021 Wild Card Round

One of the top Wild Card Round NFL picks the model recommends: The Steelers (-6) cover against the Browns. The Steelers began the season with 11 consecutive victories before floundering late and finishing at 12-4. However, a Week 16 win over the Colts helped them lock up the AFC North and rest several of their starters in Week 17 against the Browns.

Even without Ben Roethlisberger and T.J. Watt in the lineup, the Steelers outgained the Browns 394-358 and gave Cleveland a serious scare with a late JuJu Smith-Schuster touchdown grab. The Browns ultimately prevailed, but Pittsburgh beat Cleveland 38-7 at home in Week 6 at full strength.

Additionally, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19, while Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio is also out because of coronavirus. The model says the Steelers will force a pair of turnovers and cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The under (47.5) also hits 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions from the model: The Ravens (-3) cover against the Titans. Baltimore's offense rolled late in the season, scoring 37.2 points per game over the last five weeks. That leads to a tough matchup for a Tennessee squad that finished the regular season 28th in total defense (398.3 yards per game).

SportsLine's model projects that Titans running back Derrick Henry will rush for well over 100 yards, but Tennessee is only able to score 23 points. Lamar Jackson throws for 200 yards and adds almost 70 more on the ground. Baltimore covers over 50 percent of the time, while the under (55) hits in 60 percent of simulations.

NFL odds, matchups for the 2021 NFL Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 9

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 51)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (-4, 42.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team (+8, 45)

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (+3, 55)

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints (-10, 47)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (+6, 47.5)