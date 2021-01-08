The Washington Football Team emerged from the sub-.500 rubble of the NFC East as division champions and now get a home playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. Washington defeated Philadelphia in a quizzical game in Week 17 to earn the division crown, with the Eagles pulling starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter and deactivating former starting QB Carson Wentz. Washington is an eight-point underdog in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Can Tampa Bay cover one of the largest NFL spreads of the week and advance, or will Washington spring the upset? All of the 2021 Wild Card Round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best 2021 Wild Card Round NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for the 2021 Wild Card Round

One of the top Wild Card Round NFL picks the model recommends: The Steelers (-6) cover against the Browns. Cleveland earned its spot in the NFL playoff bracket with a 24-22 victory over the visiting Steelers last week, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Browns will be without coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge due to COVID-19. The Steelers crushed the Browns, 38-7, in Week 6 when both teams were at full strength, as Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to Pittsburgh's Minkah Fitzpatrick.

SportsLine's model predicts that the Steelers cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The under (47.5) also hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions from the model: The Ravens (-3) cover against the Titans. Baltimore's offense rolled late in the season, scoring 37.2 points per game over the last five weeks. That leads to a tough matchup for a Tennessee squad that finished the regular season 28th in total defense (398.3 yards per game).

SportsLine's model projects that Titans running back Derrick Henry will rush for well over 100 yards, but Tennessee is only able to score 23 points. Lamar Jackson throws for 200 yards and adds almost 70 more on the ground. Baltimore covers over 50 percent of the time, while the under (55) hits in 60 percent of simulations.

NFL odds, matchups for the 2021 NFL Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 9

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 51)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (-4, 42.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team (+8, 45)

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (+3, 55)

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints (-10, 47)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (+6, 47.5)