NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Advanced computer model loving over in Patriots vs. Rams

In 2002, the New England Patriots won the first Super Bowl title of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. Their opponent: the St. Louis Rams, who tied the game at 17 with 90 seconds left on a 26-yard touchdown strike from Kurt Warner to Ricky Proehl. However, Adam Vinatieri booted a 48-yard field goal for the Patriots with no time remaining to take home the Lombardi Trophy. Seventeen years later, the Rams have relocated to Los Angeles, and New England has won five titles. On Sunday, these two storied franchises meet again in the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET and you can listen to the call from Tony Romo and Jim Nantz on CBS. The latest Patriots vs. Rams odds have New England as a 2.5-point favorite, while the total is 56.5 after falling as low as 56. Before you enter any Rams vs. Patriots picks, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say about the latest Super Bowl odds.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the Super Bowl on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap of the final game of the 2019 NFL playoffs and the results are in. One of the Rams vs. Patriots picks the model is making for Super Bowl LIII: the Over hits as the two teams square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The model knows that after opening as high as 59 at some books, the total has been bet all the way down to 56.5, which has created value as two sensational offenses take center stage.

Both teams are loaded with play-makers. Brady will lean on wide receiver Julian Edelman, running back James White and tight end Rob Gronkowski in the passing game, while Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead lead a Patriots rushing attack that has eight touchdowns on the ground in two playoff games.

On the other side of the ball, Rams quarterback Jared Goff has two 1,200-yard receivers in Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, who are supported by Josh Reynolds, Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee. On the ground, the Rams can attack with All-Pro Todd Gurley or C.J. Anderson, who was signed off the street this season but has the hot hand with 466 yards rushing in his last four games.

The last four Super Bowls played indoors have seen the total go Over, and the model projects that streak to be extended on Sunday. The over is hitting in over half of its simulations.

The model also has locked in a must-see against-the-spread pick for the 2019 Super Bowl. The simulations say one side of the spread cashes more than 50 percent of the time, so you should see it before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks of your own.

So which team should you back in Super Bowl LIII? And which side of the Patriots vs. Rams spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2019 Super Bowl spread you should jump on, all from the model that outperformed 98 percent of experts the past two seasons.

2019 Super Bowl (Atlanta): New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 56.5)