NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Advanced computer model says go under in Patriots vs. Rams

Now it has simulated every snap of the Super Bowl in the 2019 NFL playoffs and the results are in. We can tell you the model is recommending the under (58) in Super Bowl LIII.

Yes, these are two of the top four scoring offenses in the NFL but both teams have actually trended toward the under. The Patriots are 7-11 against the total this season while the Rams are 8-9-1, and the total has only gone over in two of their past seven games.

For the Rams, that has a lot to do with their defense down the stretch. After allowing 39 points per game in November (and still somehow managing to go 3-0), the Rams have allowed just 18.7 points per game since the start of December.

Meanwhile, the Patriots were seventh in the NFL in scoring defense all season and that was a major factor in their propensity for the under. In the postseason, their defense has done well to confuse their opponents early, allowing just seven first-half points total to the Chargers and Chiefs. With two weeks to prepare for the Rams, expect Belichick to have some tricks up his sleeve to slow Los Angeles down early and give under bettors a head start.

The model is calling for both Brady and Goff to top 300 yards of passing, but both only throw for about two touchdowns. No individual back is projected to run for more than 80 yards in the simulations, helping the under hit in more than 50 percent of the simulations.

Super Bowl (Atlanta.): New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2, 58)