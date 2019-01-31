NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Dialed-in computer model going over in Patriots vs. Rams

With billions of dollars set to be wagered on the 2019 Super Bowl, even casual fans are keeping an eye on the latest NFL odds throughout the week as the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. New England is a 2.5-point favorite with the total at 56.5 in the latest 2019 Super Bowl odds. Those numbers have finally settled in after plenty of early volatility as bettors raced to lock in their NFL picks. In the moments after Championship Sunday concluded, the Rams actually opened as one-point favorites at several books, while the total opened as high as 59. Yet, there's always the chance that the latest round of Super Bowl picks brings in big money and causes the Patriots vs. Rams odds to move even more. So before you enter any 2019 Super Bowl picks or NFL predictions, you should see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the Super Bowl on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap of the final game of the 2019 NFL playoffs and the results are in. One of the predictions the model is making for Super Bowl LIII: the Over hits as the Patriots and Rams square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Patriots have turned into Over machines in recent postseasons. In seven of their last eight playoff games, including both games this season, the Over has cashed. It's happening in part because quarterback Tom Brady has taken his game to another level.

In the last eight postseason games, Brady has thrown for an average of 370 yards with 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions, while the Patriots have scored more than 34 points per game. This postseason, Brady has thrown for 891 yards and the Patriots are averaging a staggering 39 points per outing.

On the other side, the Rams averaged 32.9 points and over 421 yards per game during the regular season and have hovered around those averages in postseason wins over the Cowboys and Saints. They've averaged 28 points, 419 total yards, and 175 yards rushing despite facing two top-10 run defenses.

The model also has locked in a must-see against-the-spread pick for the 2019 Super Bowl. The simulations say one side of the spread cashes more than 50 percent of the time, so you should see it before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks of your own.

So which team should you back in Super Bowl LIII? And which side of the Patriots vs. Rams spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2019 Super Bowl spread you should jump on, all from the model that outperformed 98 percent of experts the past two seasons.

2019 Super Bowl (Atlanta): New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 56.5)