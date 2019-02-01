NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Dialed-in computer model loving over in Patriots vs. Rams

The 2019 Super Bowl injury report looks promising for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots listed defensive tackle Malcolm Brown (calf) as a limited participant early in the week, while the Rams only have kicker Greg Zuerlein (foot) and corner Blake Countess (foot) dealing with ailments. Zuerlein's limited practice appears to be mostly precautionary, but any issues in the kicking game could have far-reaching implications. With both rosters largely healthy, the 2019 Super Bowl odds have remained relatively stable, with New England favored by 2.5 points and the over-under set at 56.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. There are still a few days to lock in your own 2019 Super Bowl picks, so before getting in on the action, be sure to look at the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the Super Bowl on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap of the final game of the 2019 NFL playoffs and the results are in. One of the Rams vs. Patriots picks the model is making for Super Bowl LIII: the Over hits as the two teams square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The model knows that both of these offenses have been lighting up the scoreboard on a regular basis. The Rams and Patriots finished in the top four in total offense and have carried that momentum into the postseason.

The Patriots have scored at least 37 points in their last three games, while the Rams are riding a four-game streak where they've averaged 33. History and trends point to the over as well. These teams have gone 3-1 to the over in the playoffs so far, the Patriots have hit the over in seven of their last eight postseason games, and the Super Bowl has hit the over in five of the last six years.

Tom Brady and Jared Goff finished in the top 10 during the regular season in passing touchdowns, and Goff was fourth in yards with 4,688. In the postseason, Brady has 120 more yards than the next closest QB and has 10 more completions (64) than anyone else despite only playing two games.

2019 Super Bowl (Atlanta): New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 56.5)