NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Dialed-in computer model loving over in Patriots vs. Rams
SportsLine's computer model simulated the Super Bowl 10,000 times with surprising results
The 2019 Super Bowl injury report looks promising for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots listed defensive tackle Malcolm Brown (calf) as a limited participant early in the week, while the Rams only have kicker Greg Zuerlein (foot) and corner Blake Countess (foot) dealing with ailments. Zuerlein's limited practice appears to be mostly precautionary, but any issues in the kicking game could have far-reaching implications. With both rosters largely healthy, the 2019 Super Bowl odds have remained relatively stable, with New England favored by 2.5 points and the over-under set at 56.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. There are still a few days to lock in your own 2019 Super Bowl picks, so before getting in on the action, be sure to look at the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.
SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.
The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the Super Bowl on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now it has simulated every snap of the final game of the 2019 NFL playoffs and the results are in. One of the Rams vs. Patriots picks the model is making for Super Bowl LIII: the Over hits as the two teams square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The model knows that both of these offenses have been lighting up the scoreboard on a regular basis. The Rams and Patriots finished in the top four in total offense and have carried that momentum into the postseason.
The Patriots have scored at least 37 points in their last three games, while the Rams are riding a four-game streak where they've averaged 33. History and trends point to the over as well. These teams have gone 3-1 to the over in the playoffs so far, the Patriots have hit the over in seven of their last eight postseason games, and the Super Bowl has hit the over in five of the last six years.
Tom Brady and Jared Goff finished in the top 10 during the regular season in passing touchdowns, and Goff was fourth in yards with 4,688. In the postseason, Brady has 120 more yards than the next closest QB and has 10 more completions (64) than anyone else despite only playing two games.
The model also has locked in a must-see against-the-spread pick for the 2019 Super Bowl. The simulations say one side of the spread cashes more than 50 percent of the time, so you should see it before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks of your own.
So which team should you back in Super Bowl LIII? And which side of the Patriots vs. Rams spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2019 Super Bowl spread you should jump on, all from the model that outperformed 98 percent of experts the past two seasons.
2019 Super Bowl (Atlanta): New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 56.5)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Maroon 5 leads Super Bowl halftime show
The Super Bowl LIII halftime show is on CBS; here's what will happen
-
Who is playing in 2019 Super Bowl
We've got you covered with details about Super Bowl LIII
-
Gladys Knight to sing Super Bowl anthem
The 'Empress of Soul,' a seven-time Grammy Award winner, is proud that she'll be representing...
-
Where is Super Bowl LIII: Location, more
If you're looking for information about Super Bowl LIII, you've come to the right place
-
What time does 2019 Super Bowl kick off?
As Super Bowl LIII approaches, all the important details are right here
-
Chiefs' Mahomes talks no-look passes
Mahomes was a revelation in his first full season as a starter, and his flair matched his...