NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Proven computer model backing over in Patriots vs. Rams

The 2019 Super Bowl is an intriguing battle between an established NFL dynasty and one of the fastest-rising franchises in recent memory. The New England Patriots are making their ninth Super Bowl appearance since Tom Brady became the starter in 2001 while Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams went from 4-12 to 13-3 and a conference championship in just two years. At the moment, bookmakers favor the experience of the Patriots over the excitement of the Rams. New England is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest 2019 Super Bowl odds. It's also expected to be a high-scoring affair, with the total at 56.5 in the most recent NFL odds.

One of the predictions the model is making for Super Bowl LIII: the Over hits as the Patriots and Rams offenses live up to the hype at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

These two offenses go about their business differently from a schematic standpoint. However, like all great offenses, they're both designed to create mismatches across the field that force defenses into lose-lose decisions.

The Rams have a one-two punch at every skill position with Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson at running back, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods at receiver, and Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett at tight end. Each player brings a slightly varied skill set to their respective positions and the Rams use them to complement each other and give opposing defenses headaches.

For the Patriots, they like to put packages on the field that either exploit secondaries with size or attack linebackers with quickness. When they're looking to bully their opponents, you see heavy doses of Sony Michel, Rob Gronkowski, James Develin and Dwayne Allen (as a blocking tight end). When they're looking to attack in space, they go with some combination of James White, Rex Burkhead, Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson.

The end result is two offenses that combined to average 60 points per game during the regular season and that are averaging 67 points per game during the postseason. Which makes a total of 56.5 look like it is there for the taking.

Super Bowl 53 (Atlanta): New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 56.5)