NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Proven computer model says go over in Patriots vs. Rams

Following the drama of Championship Sunday, several oddsmakers very briefly installed the Los Angeles Rams as one-point favorites over the New England Patriots. Within minutes, a run on the five-time Super Bowl champions made them the favorites, and the latest NFL odds have the Patriots as two-point favorites. The total has also bounced around since the Super Bowl odds came out on Sunday night and the over-under is at 57.5 as of Wednesday morning. Of course, the 2019 Super Bowl will take hundreds of millions of dollars in action before it's all said and done, so those lines could continue to fluctuate up until kickoff for Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. So before you make your 2019 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model's proven NFL picks and predictions for Patriots vs. Rams.

Now it has simulated every snap of the Super Bowl in the 2019 NFL playoffs and the results are in. The model has crunched the numbers and we can tell you that it's seeing value in betting the over at 57.5.

The New England Patriots offense was solid all season, ranking fourth in scoring by averaging 27.3 points per game. However, they've taken things to another level since the start of the 2019 NFL Playoffs.

Sony Michel has given the Patriots a powerful rushing attack and that offensive balance has turned the Patriots into juggernauts offensively. They're scoring 39 points per game and averaging 511 yards of total offense in their wins over the Chargers and the Chiefs. Michel has rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns in those game with the New England ground-and-pound yielding nearly 166 yards per game.

Meanwhile, we've seen for two years that Sean McVay's approach to running an offense can lead to some big numbers. The Rams have scored at least 30 points in 13 of their 18 games so far this season and they've done that primarily through offensive versatility and balance.

Jared Goff threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns this season, with Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks both eclipsing 1,200 yards receiving. On the ground, Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson have combined to eclipse 100 yards rushing on 10 separate occasions, with both reaching that milestone in a divisional round win over the Cowboys where the total went over. With the Rams and Patriots defenses finishing 19th and 21st respectively in total defense, it's easy to see these two high-powered offenses taking the total over at Super Bowl 53.

Super Bowl (Atlanta.): New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2, 57.5)