NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Top-rated computer model loving over in Patriots vs. Rams

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick teamed up for their first Super Bowl win in 2002 against the Rams, who were then located in St. Louis. They'll try to make history once again as they look for ring No. 6 in the 2019 Super Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Since the first meeting 17 years ago, plenty has changed for the Rams, a franchise that has moved cities and hasn't been back to the big game since. Will the Patriots once again emerge victorious, or will the Rams come out on top this time, possibly putting an end to the dynasty we've all witnessed over the years? In the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds, New England is favored by 2.5 points for Sunday's game, which you can watch on CBS. The over-under opened at 58, but has dropped two points to 56 in the latest 2019 Super Bowl odds. Before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks of your own, scope out the latest NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Now it has simulated every snap of the final game of the 2019 NFL playoffs and the results are in. One of the Rams vs. Patriots picks the model is making for Super Bowl LIII: the Over hits as the two teams square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The model has been backing the over ever since it fell to 57.5. Now down another 1.5 points, it has become an even stronger pick. The model projects the Patriots to score almost 30 points on the strength of over 300 yards from quarterback Tom Brady.

The veteran QB continues to make big plays whenever he's needed at 41 years of age, but the true catalyst for New England coming to life has been a lethal rushing attack. The Patriots have averaged nearly 166 yards rushing per game in the postseason, with rookie running back Sony Michel rushing for 242 yards and five touchdowns during that span. And during their current four-game winning streak, the Patriots have averaged nearly 184 yards on the ground.

Another performance like that could carry New England into the 30s, and Los Angeles, a team that racked up almost 33 points per game this season, should be able to hit pay dirt multiple times as well. The model says the over hits in more than 50 percent of simulations, so confidently back it as one of the top 2019 Super Bowl picks.

2019 Super Bowl (Atlanta): New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 56)