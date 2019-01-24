NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Top-rated computer model says go over in Patriots vs. Rams

The 2019 Super Bowl odds continue to move in New England's favor, as the Patriots now sit as 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams for their Feb. 3 matchup in Atlanta on CBS. The line opened at Patriots -1.5, but early action on Tom Brady and company pushed the Super Bowl spread one point higher. The latest NFL odds also list the over-under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored, at 57, down one from the opening line. Experience is clearly on New England's side, with quarterback Tom Brady set to play in his ninth Super Bowl, but L.A. features several of the game's rising stars, including quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley. Before locking in any NFL picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the Super Bowl on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap of the final game of the 2019 NFL playoffs and the results are in. The model has crunched the numbers and we can tell you it's seeing value in backing the over.

The model has taken into account how challenging it is to game plan for these two offenses. There are plenty of big names on both sides, but each team constantly adapts to matchups and isn't afraid to spread touches around.

The Patriots, for example, had three running backs record significant numbers against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Sony Michel took 29 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns, but Rex Burkhead was an x-factor in the red zone, turning two of his 12 carries into touchdowns. James White, meanwhile, had 10 total touches for 72 yards.

And after Gurley was among the league's elite backs for most of the season, the Rams turned to C.J. Anderson in crunch time against the Saints, as he recorded 16 crucial carries. The model is calling for Anderson and Gurley to team up for 25 carries, while New England's trio combines for 26. That balanced attack helps the over hit in more than 50 percent of simulations.

Super Bowl 53 (Atlanta.): New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 57)