NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Unbiased computer model backing over in Patriots vs. Rams

Either the youngest or oldest coach in NFL history will win the 2019 Super Bowl, as 33-year old Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams take on 66-year old Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The latest 2019 Super Bowl odds point to a slight edge for the veteran, as the Patriots are favored by 2.5 points, up one from the opening line, while the over-under for total points is 56.5 after spending most of the week at 57. Support for the Patriots has pushed the NFL odds and lines in their favor this week, but there could be a reversal as more 2019 Super Bowl picks come in leading up to the game next Sunday, Feb. 3 in Atlanta on CBS. And before locking in any NFL picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the Super Bowl on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap of the final game of the 2019 NFL playoffs and the results are in. The model has crunched the numbers and we can tell you it's seeing value in backing the over.

The model knows these teams have trended to the over in the postseason, going clearing it three times out of four despite oddsmakers already locking in sky-high totals. And a closer look at their games show that these offenses have even more potential than what they've been able to put on the scoreboard thus far.

The Patriots have scored 78 combined points this postseason despite playing both games in frigid conditions (Foxborough, Kansas City). And it took them just barely over three quarters to get to 41 points against the Chargers, a number they were content to sit on with a big lead.

The Rams, meanwhile, have scored 56 combined points in the postseason against the Cowboys and Saints, both teams that finished the regular season in the top half of the league in total defense. On what should be a fast track at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, expect these sides to sail past the total in what could be a historic shootout.

