NFL odds, picks for 2019 Super Bowl: Unbiased computer model says go over in Patriots vs. Rams

Oddsmakers originally opened the 2019 Super Bowl spread at New England -1.5, only to see an onslaught of early money being thrown on the Patriots. New England pulled off a dramatic 37-31 victory over Kansas City to earn its ninth Super Bowl appearance in the Brady-Bill Belichick era. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams overcame a double-digit deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in the NFC Championship Game. With just over a week to go until kickoff, the Patriots are 2.5-point favorites, with the over-under at 57 in the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds. The 2019 Super Bowl odds will continue shift as the game in Atlanta approaches, so before you lock in any NFL picks of your own, check out the 2019 Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the Super Bowl on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-3 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap of the final game of the 2019 NFL playoffs and the results are in. The model has crunched the numbers and we can tell you it's seeing value in backing the over.

The model knows the Patriots' offense was extremely efficient again this season, ranking fourth in scoring at 27.3 points per game. However, they've taken things to the next level in their last three outings. In fact, the Patriots are averaging over 38 points during that span.

Brady seems to have turned back the clock, logging 941 passing yards and six touchdowns in the last three games. And one of Brady's favorite targets, tight end Rob Gronkowski, is coming off his best performance in over a month. Gronkowski's 11 targets in the AFC Championship Game were a season high, and he could be in for another big day against a Rams defense that allowed the second-most yards to opposing tight ends this season.

Meanwhile, Sean McVay's potent offense continues to find new ways to be effective. The Rams' rushing attack enters the Super Bowl 2019 averaging over 190 rushing yards per game in their last four outings. Running back C.J. Anderson has been a gem since signing late in the season. The former All-Pro has carved defenses over the past few weeks, rushing for at least 120 yards and one touchdown in three of his last four games.

The model also has locked in an against-the-spread pick for the 2019 Super Bowl. The simulations say one side of the spread cashes more than 50 percent of the time, so you should see it before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks of your own.

So which team should you back in Super Bowl LIII? And which side of the Patriots vs. Rams spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Super Bowl spread you should jump on, all from the model that outperformed 98 percent of experts the past two seasons.

Super Bowl 53 (Atlanta.): New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 57)