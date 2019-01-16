NFL odds, picks for AFC, NFC Championship Games: Advanced computer model backing over in Saints vs. Rams

A trip to the 2019 Super Bowl is at stake when the NFL Playoffs continue on Sunday with the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game. If you believe the latest NFL odds, there will be plenty of excitement, with both games expected to be decided by fewer than four points. To get things kicked off, the NFC Championship Game will pit the New Orleans Saints (-3.5) against the Los Angeles Rams, as two of the league's top rushing attacks square off. Then, Tom Brady will take on the unfamiliar role of underdog in the AFC Championship Game when the New England Patriots (+3) travel to a frigid Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The latest Kansas City weather forecast is calling for wind chills potentially near zero, putting a wrinkle on the matchup of marquee quarterbacks. Before locking in any NFL picks of your own, be sure to check out the top NFL Playoff predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the championship round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-1 on all against-the-spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top championship round NFL picks the model recommends: The over (56) hits when the Saints host the Rams in the 2019 NFC Championship Game.

These two teams met back in Week 9 and played one of the most exciting games of the season. Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver Michael Thomas went off with 12 receptions for 211 yards and a score. On the other side of the ball, Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns. Former Saints receiver Brandin Cooks also had a big day for L.A., recording six catches for 114 yards and a score in his revenge game.

The two explosive offenses combined to score 80 points in their first meeting, and the model is projecting another eye-popping output on Sunday. SportsLine's model is calling for Goff and Brees to combine for almost 600 yards passing, while Todd Gurley and Alvin Kamara each rack up over 100 yards from scrimmage. The model is calling for the NFC Championship Game to reach the 60s in total points scored, clearing the over almost 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the championship round NFL predictions from the model: The under (56) hits in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium between the Patriots and Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Even with this over-under moving down two points due to concerns about the Kansas City weather, the model still is backing the under in well over 50 percent of simulations. These teams combined for 83 points in their first matchup of the season at New England, but the scenario is much different on Sunday.

The Patriots vs. Chiefs forecast continues to call for weather that could be under 10 degrees, even testing the resolve of two teams that are accustomed to frigid postseason games. The model is calling for both teams to lean on the run game more than normal, with Sony Michel projected to get almost 20 carries and Damien Williams getting 15. That should keep the clock running, helping the under clear with room to spare.

The model also has locked in NFL against-the-spread picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Games. It's identified which side of each game has all the value, making it a must-back, so you absolutely need to see its NFL picks before you lock in your own.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the NFL's championship round schedule? And which sides of the spread are a must-back? Check out the latest NFL odds for Sunday below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 56.5)

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 56)