NFL odds, picks for AFC, NFC Championship Games: Advanced computer model backing under in Chiefs vs. Patriots

The league's top four scoring offenses are set to battle on championship Sunday, but the conditions for the NFC Championship Game and AFC Championship Game are polar opposites. The latest NFL odds have the the Chiefs as three-point favorites over the Patriots, but the total is down to 55 after opening at 57 as an arctic blast is in the Kansas City forecast, bring potentially record-low temperatures. Weather won't be a factor in the Superdome as the Saints (-3.5) host the Rams in a game where the over-under has remained at 57.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top championship round NFL picks the model recommends: The over (57) hits when the the Rams visit the Saints in the 2019 NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

A tough Dallas defense wasn't able to slow down the Rams, who piled up 30 points in the divisional round. The Saints, meanwhile, bounced back from a slow start against the Eagles to rally for a 20-14 win. Now these teams, which both ranked in the top three in scoring offense this season, square off in what the model says will be a shootout Sunday.

SportsLine's model is calling for 300 yards of passing from Jared Goff and Drew Brees as this game reaches the 60s in total points scored, clearing the over more than 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the championship round NFL predictions from the model: The under (55) hits in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium between the Patriots and Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Even with this over-under moving down two points due to concerns about the Kansas City weather, the model still is backing the under in well over 50 percent of simulations. These teams combined for 83 points in their first matchup of the season at New England, but the scenario is much different on Sunday.

The Patriots vs. Chiefs forecast continues to call for weather that could be under 10 degrees, even testing the resolve of two teams that are accustomed to frigid postseason games. The model is calling for both teams to lean on the run game more than normal, with Sony Michel projected to get almost 20 carries and Damien Williams getting 15. That should keep the clock running, helping the under clear with room to spare.

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 57)

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 55)