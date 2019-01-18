NFL odds, picks for AFC, NFC Championship Games: Proven computer model backing over in Rams vs. Saints

The live NFL odds continue to favor both home teams in the championship round by a field goal. The Saints going off at -3 against the Rams in the latest NFL spread for the NFC Championship Game, the same as where the line opened. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have held steady at -3 for their matchup against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. The NFL totals, however, have seen plenty of movement. The Chiefs vs. Patriots over-under is down one point to 56 as Vegas expects offensive numbers to fall slightly with cold temperatures predicted in the Kansas City forecast. And although weather won't be be an issue in the Superdome, the Rams vs. Saints total has come down half-a-point to 56.5. With NFL odds and lines moving and plenty of weather and injury news to keep an eye on as the weekend approaches, be sure to stay dialed into the latest NFL picks and 2019 playoff predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top championship round NFL picks the model recommends: The over (56.5) hits when the Rams travel to the Superdome to take on the Saints at 3:05 p.m. ET in the 2019 NFC Championship Game.

This total has inched down half-a-point, creating even more value on the over in the simulations. The Rams are accustomed to seeing some large totals this season, but they've regularly cleared them. They played in 14 games with an over-under of greater than 48 and went over in nine of them. That includes the Rams vs. Saints matchup that produced 80 total points in a November game where Vegas expected 58.

With C.J. Anderson teaming up with Todd Gurley in the backfield, the Rams have yet another weapon for this matchup. SportsLine's model is calling for that duo to account for around 200 yards of total offense, while quarterbacks Jared Goff and Drew Brees both throw for around 300 yards as the over hits in well over half of simulations.

Another one of the championship round NFL predictions from the model: The under (56) hits when the Patriots travel to a frigid Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

These teams are known for their high-powered offenses, but Vegas has regularly overestimated New England's scoring potential all season. The Patriots have gone Under in 11 of their 17 games, including an 8-2 streak to the Under in their last 10.

These defenses shouldn't be underestimated either. The Chiefs have given up just 16 total points in their last two games, including holding a red-hot Indianapolis offense to just 13 points in the divisional round. And the Patriots completely shut down Philip Rivers and the Chargers last week, giving up just one touchdown until the game was well out of reach in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Even with temperatures likely not as cold as meteorologists initially thought, the trends point to the under in Kansas City. The model is confidently locking in a pick for the under that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (-3, 56.5)

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 56)