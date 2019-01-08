NFL odds, picks for divisional round: Advanced computer model loving over in Patriots vs. Chargers

A week after three games had spreads of less than a field goal, the latest NFL odds for the divisional round feature more separation as the top seeds host home games. The No. 1 seed in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints, are listed as eight-point favorites at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. And the second-seeded Los Angeles Rams are laying a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. One of the smallest NFL spreads this week belongs to the New England Patriots, who are favored by just four points at home against the road-tripping Los Angeles Chargers. That line has already fallen a half-point, while the over-under has dropped two to 45.5 with frigid weather expected. With NFL odds and lines on the move already, check out the latest NFL picks and playoff predictions for the divisional schedule from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the divisional round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it hit all four NFL against the spread picks on Wild Card Weekend. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest divisional round NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top divisional round NFL picks the model recommends: Go over (49) in the Saturday night NFC showdown between the Cowboys and Rams.

The Cowboys have gone over in their past two games with room to spare, including clearing it by a whopping 32.5 points in the regular-season finale against the Giants. Their offense has exceeded expectations recently, while the Rams boast the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL. That combination gives this matchup a strong chance to hit the 50s. In fact, SportsLine's model is calling for 52 total points, clearing the over in more than half of simulations. It also says there's plenty of value on one side of the spread, a pick you can only see at SportsLine

Another one of the divisional round NFL predictions from the model: The over (45.5) hits when the Chargers visit the Patriots on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

This total has dropped two points after opening at 47.5, and the model has jumped on the value of the over in this battle of offenses that ranked in the top 10 in scoring during the regular season. The Chargers averaged 26.8 points per game, tied for sixth in the league, while the Patriots were fourth with 27.3 points per contest.

Freezing weather could be a factor, but that's certainly not something new for Tom Brady and company. And the Chargers just scored 23 against a stingy Baltimore defense last week, so confidently lock in the over. SportsLine's model is calling for 47 total points to be scored, clearing the over in more than half of simulations.

The model also has a strong NFL spread picks for all four divisional round games, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend, shaking up the NFL playoff picture forever.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the NFL's divisional round? And which top Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.



Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 57)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angles Rams (-7, 49.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-4, 45.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (-8, 50.5)