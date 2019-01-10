NFL odds, picks for Divisional Round: Proven computer model backing Under in Chiefs vs. Colts

The 2019 NFL Playoffs are off to a raucous start after all four underdogs covered on Wild Card Weekend, with three winning outright. That leaves us with an NFL playoff bracket filled with teams brimming with confidence. The bye weeks are over and the top seeds all have home games on the NFL Divisional schedule. In the latest NFL odds, bookmakers are giving the advantage to the top seeds this week, with all four favored by at least four points. The two biggest favorites both come from the NFC, where the Saints are giving up eight points to the Eagles and the Rams are spotting the Cowboys a touchdown, one of the biggest postseason NFL spreads we've seen so far. With NFL odds and lines on the move, check out the latest NFL picks for every Divisional Round game from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now it has examined the latest divisional round NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top divisional round NFL picks the model recommends: Go over (50) in the Saturday night NFC showdown between the Cowboys and Rams.

The Cowboys have gone over in their past two games with room to spare, including clearing it by a whopping 32.5 points in the regular-season finale against the Giants. Their offense has exceeded expectations recently, while the Rams boast the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL. That combination gives this matchup a strong chance to hit the 50s. In fact, SportsLine's model is calling for 52 total points, clearing the over in more than half of simulations. It also says there's plenty of value on one side of the spread, a pick you can only see at SportsLine

Another one of the divisional round NFL predictions from the model: The under (57) hits when the Chiefs host the Colts in the AFC playoff bracket on Saturday.

After the total originally opened at 56, the line has crept up to 57 during the week. It's bordering on historical, as 57 points would be the third-highest over-under in NFL playoff history. Given that quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Patrick Mahomes have been two of the most prolific passers in the NFL this season, it certainly is understandable that people would expect plenty of points.

However, the recent play of these two defenses should give some pause. The Colts actually ranked 10th in the NFL this season in scoring defense and just held the 11th-ranked Texans offense to seven points. And when we last saw the Chiefs, they held a Raiders offense they had given up 33 points to a month earlier to just three points.

Even with the simulations projecting Luck and Mahomes to rack up over 300 yards of total offense apiece, the model sees the defenses coming through just enough to keep the total down. In particular, the Chiefs defense forces a pair of turnovers to help hold the Colts to 24 points as the Under hits in more than 50 percent of simulations.

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-5, 57)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angles Rams (-7, 50)

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-4, 47.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (-8, 51)