NFL odds, picks for Week 1: Advanced computer model loves Cardinals, Ravens

The long-awaited Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season has finally arrived, and everybody from Average Joes to professional bettors are studying the Week 1 NFL odds and locking in picks. Lines have been moving all over the place with big storylines such as Le'Veon Bell's absence from the Steelers, Khalil Mack's trade to the Bears and Jon Gruden's return to Oakland all dominating the headlines. Before you lock in any Week 1 NFL picks on games involving those teams or any others, be sure to check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 1 NFL picks are in.

One Week 1 NFL pick the model likes: The Arizona Cardinals (-1.5) get a win and cover against the Washington Redskins.

Adrian Peterson returns to Arizona after signing with Washington in the preseason. The model is projecting 13 carries for 41 yards for the veteran back, while Alex Smith completes 22-of-33 passes for 244 yards in his Washington debut.

But Sam Bradford throws for 254 yards in his first game in Arizona, while David Johnson accounts for about 110 yards of total offense to lead the Cardinals to a victory. Arizona covers the spread almost 60 percent of the time, and the Under 43.5 hits in more than 55 percent of simulations in this matchup.

Another Week 1 NFL pick we'll give away: the Ravens (-7.5) easily cover and begin their season with a dominant victory over the Bills.

After using a running back committee the past few years, Baltimore appears to be handing lead-back responsibilities to Alex Collins, who led the Ravens with 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season. The computer is calling for Collins to have a solid showing on the ground against Buffalo, rushing for over 60 yards and a touchdown.

According to the model, the Ravens overwhelm a Buffalo squad that will turn to second-year quarterback Nathan Peterman. In fact, it says Peterman has a better chance of throwing an interception than a touchdown. For his career, Peterman has two touchdowns against five picks and a 38.4 QB rating. The model's simulations show Baltimore covering the spread almost 60 percent of the time. It's also calling for 41 total points, giving slight value to the over (40.5).

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (+4.5, 44)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-6.5, 46)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 40.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants (+3, 42.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49.5)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-6, 51)

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 48)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (+1, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 48)

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-3, 42.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-3, 42.5)

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (-1, 44)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7, 47.5)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 45)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders (+4, 48.5)