NFL odds, picks for Week 1: Advanced computer model loves Ravens, Saints

There are 15 games remaining on the NFL Week 1 schedule. The Bears take on the division-rival Packers on Sunday Night Football as touchdown underdogs. The Texans and Patriots tangle in the rematch of their 36-33 thriller last September, and Jon Gruden makes his 2018 NFL regular season debut as a four-point underdog to Jared Goff and the Rams. NFL odds have been moving quickly since lines opened, with some games seeing five-point swings. With so many NFL odds on the move, you need to see the Week 1 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 1 NFL picks are in.

One Week 1 NFL pick we'll give away: the Ravens (-7.5) easily cover and begin their season with a dominant victory over the Bills.

After using a running back committee the past few years, Baltimore appears to be handing lead-back responsibilities to Alex Collins, who led the Ravens with 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season. The computer is calling for Collins to have a solid showing on the ground against Buffalo, rushing for over 60 yards and a touchdown.

According to the model, the Ravens overwhelm a Buffalo squad that will turn to second-year quarterback Nathan Peterman. In fact, it says Peterman has a better chance of throwing an interception than a touchdown. For his career, Peterman has two touchdowns against five picks and a 38.4 QB rating. The model's simulations show Baltimore covering the spread almost 60 percent of the time. It's also calling for 41 total points, giving slight value to the over (40.5).

Another Week 1 NFL pick we'll give away: New Orleans (-9.5) comes out of the gates strong against Tampa Bay with a victory that covers the largest spread of the week. It'll be played inside the fast track of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints will be without running back Mark Ingram (suspension) to open the season, but second-year back Alvin Kamara showed that he's more than capable of carrying the load last year. The computer is calling for over 100 yards of total offense and a touchdown for the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year.

According to the model, the Saints overwhelm a Tampa Bay squad that will turn to journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the absence of Jameis Winston (suspension). New Orleans covers the spread well over half the time and you can back the Over (49.5) as well because the computer is calling for that to clear with room to spare. Don't be turned off by the large spread - back the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge AFC showdown between Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson, and it's also calling for one Super Bowl contender to come flying out of the gates with a monumental victory that doubles the spread. You can get all these NFL picks only over at SportsLine.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (+4.5, 44)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-6.5, 46)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 40.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants (+3, 42.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49.5)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-6, 51)

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 48)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (+1, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 48)

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-3, 42.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-3, 42.5)

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (-1, 44)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7, 47.5)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 45)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders (+4, 48.5)