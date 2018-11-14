NFL odds, picks for Week 11: Advanced computer model loving Chargers and Bears

Thirteen games make up the Week 11 NFL schedule, and all but two feature at least one team that's still alive in the race for the playoffs. That means the Week 11 NFL odds board features plenty of tight lines like Houston (-3) on the road at Washington, Atlanta (-3) at home against Dallas, and Chicago (-2.5) at home against Minnesota. There's also a potential Super Bowl preview on Monday Night Football featuring the Rams (-3.5) hosting the Chiefs after the game was moved from Mexico City. In a week where only the Saints (-9 against the Eagles) are favored by more than one touchdown, there are plenty of tough calls to make before laying any NFL picks. And before you decide which NFL odds and spreads to attack, be sure to check out the Week 11 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 11 on a blistering 10-0 run. For the season, it is now 24-9 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 72-43. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 98-48 this season, again ranking in the top 15 on NFLPickWatch.com. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 11 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 11 NFL picks the model loves: The Bears (-2.5) cover at home against the Vikings.

Several trends point strongly toward Chicago in this matchup. The Bears have covered in three straight games, are 4-1 against the spread at home and 5-2 against the spread as favorites. Minnesota is a dismal 28th in the league in rushing, averaging just 91.7 yards.

According to the model, Chicago's second-ranked rush defense holds Minnesota's backs to well under 100 yards as the Bears cover in over 55 percent of simulations. That dominant defensive performance also helps the Under (45.5) hit more than 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 11 NFL predictions from the model: the Chargers (-7) cover at home against the division-rival Broncos.

Los Angeles rolls into this matchup among the hottest teams in the league with six consecutive wins. Denver, meanwhile, has under-performed both straight-up (3-6) and against the spread (3-5). Coach Vance Joseph could be on his way out in Denver, while the Chargers have 2019 Super Bowl aspirations this season.

According to SportsLine's model, Los Angeles continues its roll as Philip Rivers throws for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while Melvin Gordon adds a score as the Chargers cover in almost 55 percent of simulations. The Over (46.5) is one of the model's Week 11 NFL best bets as well since that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on the huge Chiefs vs. Rams "Monday Night Football" showdown, and is projecting that a Super Bowl contender will get a huge scare on the road.

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5, 49)

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (+4, 51)

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 48.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (off board)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-2, 48.5)

Houston Texans at Washington Redskins (+3, 42.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (-1.5, 52)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars (+6, 47.5)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 46.5)

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (-4, 40.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (-9, 55)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-2.5, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 63.5)