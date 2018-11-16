NFL odds, picks for Week 11: Advanced computer model loving Ravens and Bears

The latest Week 11 NFL odds indicate that scoreboards will light up at a historic rate on Sunday and Monday. Five games have an Over-Under of more than 49 points, including eye-popping NFL totals like 56 for Eagles vs. Saints and 63 for Chiefs vs. Rams, one of the highest Vegas has ever seen. However, that doesn't necessarily mean blowouts are in store. In fact, every NFL line is set at one score or less, with five games expected be within a field goal. With teams updating injury reports on players like Joe Flacco, Keke Coutee, and Joe Mixon and plenty of NFL storylines to keep up with as kickoffs approach, be sure to check out the top Week 11 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before laying any of your own.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 11 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 11 NFL picks the model loves: the Bears (-2.5) cover at home against the Vikings.

Several trends point strongly toward Chicago in this matchup. The Bears have covered in three straight games, are 4-1 against the spread at home and 5-2 against the spread as favorites. Minnesota is a dismal 28th in the league in rushing, averaging just 91.7 yards.

According to the model, Chicago's second-ranked rush defense holds Minnesota's backs to well under 100 yards as the Bears cover in over 55 percent of simulations. That dominant defensive performance also helps the Under (44.5) hit 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 11 NFL predictions from the model: the Ravens (-4) cover at home against the Bengals.

This game is drawing plenty of attention because rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson might make his starting debut for Baltimore while Joe Flacco battles a hip injury. Jackson was held out of practice Thursday due to an illness, but returned on Friday and could be under center, even mixing in with veteran Robert Griffin III at times.

The model is calling for Jackson to spark Baltimore's offense as he runs for almost 50 yards against a Bengals defense that was shredded for 51 points by Drew Brees and the Saints last week. Cincinnati has lost three of four overall, with its only win during that span coming against the 3-6 Buccaneers. The model is calling for another loss for the Bengals, with the Ravens covering in over half of simulations despite the uncertainty at quarterback.

The model also has made the call on the huge Chiefs vs. Rams "Monday Night Football" showdown, and is projecting that a Super Bowl contender will get a huge scare on the road.

