NFL odds, picks for Week 11: Proven computer model loving Cowboys, Bears

If you believe the latest Week 11 NFL odds, it's going to be an entertaining week of games that could come down to the wire. In fact, six matchups have NFL spreads of a field goal or less, including the Giants now being favored by one against the Buccaneers after the line opened as a pick'em. Only one game has a spread of more than a touchdown, as the Saints are favored by eight against the Eagles in the Superdome, up one from the opener. And in arguably the game of the year so far, the Rams (-3.5) and Chiefs, both at 9-1, battle on Monday Night Football in LA. In that blockbuster, the over-under, or total projected points, stands at a monstrous 63, one of the highest NFL totals ever. Before you decide which NFL odds and spreads to attack, be sure to check out the Week 11 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the top Week 11 NFL picks the model loves: The Bears (-2.5) cover at home against the Vikings.

Several trends point strongly toward Chicago in this matchup. The Bears have covered in three straight games, are 4-1 against the spread at home and 5-2 against the spread as favorites. Minnesota is a dismal 28th in the league in rushing, averaging just 91.7 yards.

According to the model, Chicago's second-ranked rush defense holds Minnesota's backs to well under 100 yards as the Bears cover in over 55 percent of simulations. That dominant defensive performance also helps the Under (44.5) hit 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 11 NFL predictions from the model: the Cowboys cover as three-point underdogs against the Falcons in Atlanta.

After winning outright as 7.5-point underdogs in Philadelphia last week, the Cowboys travel to Atlanta to face another recent NFC Super Bowl representative. And after the Falcons gave up 176 yards rushing to Nick Chubb and the Browns last Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys should have a field day.

According to the model, Elliott will have another monster game, following up his 187-yard performance against the Eagles with another 131 from scrimmage against the Falcons. He'll also find pay dirt to help fuel a Cowboys cover in 55 percent of simulations. You can also confidently back the Over (48.5), which hits nearly 55 percent of the time.

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 49)

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (+4.5, 49.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 48.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-4)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 49)

Houston Texans at Washington Redskins (+3, 42.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (-1, 52)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5, 46.5)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 46.5)

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (-5, 40.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (-8, 56)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-2.5, 44.5)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 63)