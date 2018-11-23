NFL odds, picks for Week 12: Advanced computer model loving Seahawks and Ravens

Quarterback injuries around the league have had a major impact on the latest Week 12 NFL odds as several teams get ready for the stretch run. The results have been mixed so far, with the Bears winning on Thursday behind backup Chase Daniel, while the Redskins lost with Colt McCoy. With 12 games to go on the Week 12 NFL schedule, the Jets (+10) are waiting for clearance for Sam Darnold (foot) as they get ready to face the Patriots. And change could be a good thing for the Ravens as Lamar Jackson helped spark the offense last week and should start again for Joe Flacco (hip) as Baltimore is a 10.5-point favorite against the Raiders. With NFL odds and spreads reacting to the latest injury news, be sure to check out the top Week 12 picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 12 on a blistering 12-0 run. For the season, it is now 26-9 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 74-43. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 105-53 this season, again ranking in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 12 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 12 NFL picks the model loves: the Seahawks cover (+3.5) on the road at Carolina.

The Rams have taken a commanding lead in the NFC West, but the Seahawks (5-5) stayed afloat in the NFC Wild Card race with their huge win over the Packers last week. Now they meet up with the Panthers as the teams compete for playoff position.

According to the model, Russell Wilson throws for almost 250 yards, while Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and the rest of Seattle's backs pile up over 100 combined yards on the ground as the Seahawks cover in over 60 percent of simulations. You can confidently back the Over (47) as well because it hits in more than half of simulations.

Another one of the Week 12 NFL predictions from the model: Ravens (-10.5) cover at home against the Raiders.

Flacco's injury was officially what caused the change in Baltimore last week, but coaches have reportedly been mulling a switch to Jackson for weeks now. The rookie out of Louisville didn't disappoint in his first start, throwing for 150 yards, but more impressively running for 117 more on 27 carries in a win against the division-rival Bengals.

The model projects Jackson to account for 250 total yards this week against a hapless Oakland defense that's giving up 29.3 points and 387 yards per game. The Ravens cover in over half of simulations, while the Over (42.5) also provides plenty of value because that hits 60 percent of the time.

The model has has a strong pick for the AFC battle between the Steelers and Broncos, and is also calling for a Super Bowl contender to get a huge scare in Week 12.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 12? And which Super Bowl contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.



Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (+3, 37)

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens (-10.5, 42.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 54)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 47)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 46.5)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+10, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 46.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (-13, 44)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 51)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos (+3, 46.5)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-3, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-6.5, 41.5)