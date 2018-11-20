NFL odds, picks for Week 12: Advanced computer model loving Seahawks, Patriots

The Week 12 NFL odds are out as three big matchups are set for Thanksgiving, followed by plenty of action on Sunday and Monday. In this year's Thanksgiving NFL games, the Bears are four-point road favorites for a matchup against the Lions, while the Cowboys are -7.5 as they host the Redskins and new starting quarterback Colt McCoy, who replaces the injured Alex Smith (leg). And the biggest spread of the week is in the Thanksgiving nightcap, where the 9-1 Saints are laying 13 points against the Falcons. Whether you're looking to make a play on any of the Thanksgiving Day NFL lines, or you're eyeing NFL odds on Sunday and Monday, be sure to check out all of the Week 12 picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 12 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 12 NFL picks the model loves: the Seahawks cover (+3.5) on the road at Carolina.

The Rams have taken a commanding lead in the NFC West, but the Seahawks (5-5) stayed afloat in the NFC Wild Card race with their huge win over the Packers last week. Now they meet up with the Panthers as the teams compete for playoff position.

According to the model, Russell Wilson throws for almost 250 yards, while Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and the rest of Seattle's backs pile up over 100 combined yards on the ground as the Seahawks cover in over 60 percent of simulations. You can confidently back the Over (47) as well because it hits in more than half of simulations.

Another one of the Week 12 NFL predictions from the model: the Patriots (-9.5) cover on the road against the Jets.

It was a much-needed bye for New England after their banged-up roster was blasted by a mediocre Titans team in Week 10. Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Sony Michel are expected to be back closer to 100 percent this week against New York, a team that has a major injury concern of its own as quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) hasn't practiced this week.

According to the model, Gronk and Edelman lead the Patriots in receiving as New England covers in over 55 percent of simulations. There's also plenty of value on the Over (46) because that also hits more than 55 percent of the time.

The model has has a strong pick for the AFC battle between the Steelers and Broncos, and is also calling for a Super Bowl contender to get a huge scare in Week 12.

The model has has a strong pick for the AFC battle between the Steelers and Broncos, and is also calling for a Super Bowl contender to get a huge scare in Week 12.



Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (+4, 45)

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5, 40.5)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-13, 59.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (+3, 37.5)

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens (-10.5, 42.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5, 55)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 46)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+9.5, 46)

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 47.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (-12, 44.5)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-10, 50.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos (+3, 46.5)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 48)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-5.5)